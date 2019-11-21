Theme Park Vacation Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global theme park vacation market is experiencing an exponential growth and is bound to contribute significantly to the world economy. The market recorded revenue of more than 47 billion dollars in 2018. The market is expected to record revenue of 74 billion dollars by the year 2026. The expected CAGR of the theme park vacation market is estimated around 6%. The factor which is driving the growth of this market is the increased number of tourists that these theme parks are able to attract on any given day. In fact, visiting theme parks has become a trend amongst tourists.

A theme park is basically an outdoor attraction that contains rides, shows, and a variety of entertainment activities. The theme parks are usually designed in an attractive manner so as to draw the attention of a large number of people. These parks also cater to the entertainment needs of people of all age groups which is one of the main reasons for their growing popularity.

A theme park allows people to enter by paying one-time fee. These parks also have food stalls, retail stores and the basic amenities that people need and can make use of. Usually, people who visit a theme park during a vacation spend a complete day at the theme park enjoying the various activities the park has to offer. This is in many ways leading to the expansion of the market share of theme parks.

Market Segmentation

The global theme park vacation market is segmented into type, age group, traveller type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of their type, theme parks are segmented into amusement parks, adventure parks and children’s play parks. Of these the amusement parks dominate the global theme park vacation market because these offer activities for all age groups under one place. Also, amusement parks house children’s activities as well as adventure activities making them the most popular theme parks that are visited.

By age groups the theme park vacation market can be segmented into baby boomers, millennials, generation X and generation Z.

Depending on traveller type, it is bifurcated into solo and group travellers. The group travellers segment contributes a larger share to the global market.

As per sales channel, it is segregated into online and direct. All the leading players ensure that they equip their parks with the best and the latest rides and present attractive shows so as to increase their market share.

Regional Analysis

Theme parks are located in various regions including Europe, North America, South East Asia, Middle East, Latin America, Africa and several countries of the Asia Pacific Region. Of these, the regions with Disney and Universal Theme Parks have contributed significantly to the global theme park vacation market. The Asia Pacific region will emerge as a dominant region in the market because of the large number of tourists that it attracts.

Industry News

Theme parks from their inception have attracted a lot of people and contribute in a significant manner to the economy of any nation. With the number of people who travel increasing with each passing day, the global theme park vacation market is bound to witness a growth.

