Organic Egg Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Organic eggs are a variety of eggs which are produced organically. This means the hen that lays the eggs has to be fed organic feed and must have access to outdoor sunlight. The organic egg-laying birds cannot be raised in cages. The differentiating factor in organic eggs is the fact that they are guaranteed chemical-free and more nutritious as compared to traditional non-organic eggs. Forced moulting of hens is not allowed in organic egg production, and only natural moulting is allowed. The bird must also not be born out of genetic engineering.

The report provides information for the organic eggs market by analyzing historical data and providing insights about the future prospects of the industry. The capacity, manufacturing sites, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share of all the key players are also included in the report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SUN DAILY

DQY Ecological

Shanxi Jinlong Group Feed

Henan Liujiang Shengtai Muye

CP GROUP

Hanwei-Group

Shanxi Dajiang Agriculture

Hubei Shendi Agricultural Science

Hebei Dawu Group

Huangpi Mulan Ponds Limited

Segmentation

For accurate and targeted analysis, the report divides the market on the basis of 3 key Segments. These three segments are Regional, Type and Application segmentation. These three key segments are further split into smaller sub-segments.

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segmentation by Type

Brown Colors

White Colors

Segmentation by Application

Household

Food Service, others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the organic eggs industry provides information such as Production, Consumption, Export and Import of organic eggs. The regions covered are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The report provides overall regional trends about the industry. Eggs are deemed as one the most nutritious natural product, and with the growing health awareness among people, the more nutritious organic eggs will witness a global increase in demand.

Drivers and Constraints

There are different market factors that play a major role in either increasing or decreasing the market share. These factors that are related to the organic eggs market have been identified after extensive market research that comprehensively analyzes the multitude of factors and categorizes them according to whether they can have a positive impact or a negative impact on the market growth. The factors that are presented during the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2025 can vary from those that can have a similar impact during the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2025 due to either a shift in market trends or due to the development of new technologies.

Method of Research

The data that is compiled to present the global organic eggs market report had to be collected from different sources that include both primary and secondary sources. This data is then analyzed to identify the different parameters that are crucial to the organic eggs market. The data is also analyzed according to the five distinct forces that comprise Porter’s Five Forces Model. The parameters used to analyze the data include the threat of established rivals, the threat of substitute products or services, the threat of new entrants, and the bargaining power of customers along with the bargaining power of the suppliers. This data is then presented in the global organic eggs market report that segments it.

Industry News

Egg sales, in general, have been increasing. In Vermont, USA, producers are struggling to keep up with the demand for organic eggs. The National Agriculture Statistics Service reported that egg production increased by 1.4% in 2018 over the year before. This is a 4.2% increase as compared to 2016. As people are becoming more privy to information regarding where their food comes from, the organic eggs market will witness increased growth in the future.

