GOGL – Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the “Company” or “Golden Ocean”), a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

▪ Net income of $36.7 million and earnings per share of $0.26 for the third quarter of 2019 compared with net loss of $33.1 million and loss per share of $0.23 for the second quarter of 2019

▪ Adjusted EBITDA of $81.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2019

▪ Took delivery of two chartered-in 103,000 dwt ice-class vessels on index-linked time charters

▪ Joint venture agreement signed between Golden Ocean, Trafigura and Frontline to establish a leading global supplier of marine fuels and made further investment in Singapore Marine, a dry bulk freight operator

▪ Completed refinancing of the $284 million loan facility financing 15 vessels at attractive terms

▪ Agreed with SFL Corporation a charter amendment for seven Capesize vessels whereby SFL will fund the scrubber investments previously announced by the Company in exchange for increased charter rates

▪ Acquired 125,000 shares in the third quarter and an additional 380,000 shares so far in the fourth quarter under the share buy-back program announced in December 2018

▪ Announced a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2019

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

“Our strong performance in the third quarter is the result of our strategic decision to gear our fleet towards modern, fuel-efficient vessels in the vessel segments that offer the greatest leverage during periods of market strength. While the market has eased as the fourth quarter has progressed, rates are still well above our highly competitive cash break-even levels, and we are pleased with our results thus far. The competitive advantage of our fleet will become more pronounced with the implementation of the upcoming IMO2020 regulations, which are widely expected to positively impact the market and help to drive cash flow going forward.“

Per Heiberg, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

“We are pleased to announce that we have been able to refinance a loan facility for 15 vessels at attractive terms with reputable shipping banks. The loan has a five year tenor with a 20-years age adjusted profile and eliminates our refinancing needs until 2021. Combined with a total financing of approximately $45 million of our scrubber investment this gives the Company a high degree of financial flexibility for the coming year.“

The Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda

November 21, 2019

Questions should be directed to:

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 53

Per Heiberg: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 45

The full report is available in the link below.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment



