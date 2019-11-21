Cosmetic Colorants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Cosmetic colorants are central to cosmetic products. They are largely used in skincare, make-up, fragrance, haircare and personal hygiene products in order to provide the color required by these cosmetic items. Pigments and dyes are the two major varieties used by the cosmetic colorants industry and both are said to have created huge revenues over the past few years. The trend is also expected to continue through the forecast period owing to huge demand worldwide for cosmetic products by the people regardless of age.

Since there is an increased inclination of women towards cosmetics in order to obtain great aesthetic appeal, the demand for cosmetic colorants is growing. Women are becoming more career-oriented and fashion conscious which are said to be the driving factors for the market growth. In addition, the online retail sales have opened up, providing more channels for cosmetics distribution. Manufacturers of cosmetic products are coming up with innovative products as well, to draw more customers into their fold. All these factors are propelling the global cosmetic colorants market.

The market over the past decade has been very promising. This is expected to grow even more and the CAGR, according to experts will reach an astonishing number over the forecast period. Furthermore, men too are increasingly becoming conscious of appeal and style which has prompted them to buy cosmetic products. To sum up, the global cosmetic colorants market will grow at a rapid pace, providing huge opportunity for the industry players.

Key Players

BASF

The Innovation Company

IFC Solutions

Koel Colours Private Limited

Pylam Dyes

Polyone

Neelikon

DayGlo

Segmentation

Cosmetic colorants market can be segmented on the basis of:

Product type: Crystal, Powder

Application: Eye shadow, Lipstick, Liquid Foundation and Others

Distribution: Hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Online stores, Supermarkets

By application, lipstick accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a great CAGR through the forecast period. By distribution, hypermarkets and supermarkets have contributed significantly for the global cosmetic colorants market while the online segment is picking up too.

Regional Overview

North America has held the largest market share due to the appeal culture largely prevalent in this region. This is followed by the Asia-Pacific region where countries such as China and India are increasingly being influenced by the western culture; the demand for branded cosmetics in this region is also seeing a steep growth due to the increased disposable incomes. Europe is the next biggest market for cosmetic colorants where countries like UK, France and Germany have a large percentage of fashion-conscious people; there are several fashion influencers and social media bloggers as well that are creating awareness in the consumers relating to the new fashion trends and styles. All these factors are boosting the cosmetic colorants market.

Latest Industry News

Cosmetic colorants industry is now leaning towards becoming natural owing to the increased concerns of the consumers regarding the safety of their skin and overall health. Leading players are now transforming and trying to offer products in accordance with the consumer demands. Natural dyes and pigments are the demand of the day.

