SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of SONM and SDC of Upcoming Deadlines

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SONM)

Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of Sonim in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

According to the Complaint, on September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions. Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker “will cease serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.”

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SDC)

Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of SmileDirectClub in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

According to the Complaint, on September 24, 2019, a class action complaint was filed by dentists, orthodontists, and consumers against SmileDirectClub, alleging false advertising, fraud, negligence, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The complaint disputed the accuracy of several statements in the Registration Statement and highlighted that the Company is subject to litigation for operating as a dentist without proper licensing in several states, as well as other litigation.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

