The Alpine Rally Is Coming

Winner of the last ALPINE RALLY, Ben Baker and Damien Long will start as Car One this year.

The classic Australian car rally returns once again

LAKES ENTRANCE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Nixon here, Media Liaison for THE ALPINE RALLY, which is being held in East Gippsland from Friday 29th.WHATThe Alpine Rally Of East GippslandWHEN2 p.m. Friday 29th November, — 3 p.m. Sunday 1st DecemberWHEREBased in Lake Entrance, Victoria, Australia; the rally cars use closed forest roads, from Bairnsdale Speedway, in the west, through Bruthen, Orbost, to Cann River in the east. 10 spectator locations.TYPETwo-wheel-drive rally cars from the ‘classic era’ —30 years ago— the most exciting rally cars that slide around corners.Lots of Datsuns (35), Ford Escorts (14), and a few Chevy Luminas (5).HOW MANY COMPETITORS106 cars (212 drivers and navigators)FROMAll over Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S.A.OLDESTThe oldest motorsport event in Australia. The first one was conducted in 1921. The next one (they are held every two years) will be 100 years.REALLY?Only the French Grand Prix (1906), Indianapolis (1909), & Pikes Peak Hillclimb, Colorado (1916), have been running longer.TEAMSRallying is a team sport: drivers, navigators and service crews must all work together to beat the clock.TIMINGCars are released in two-minute intervals, and timed to the second by RallySafe, the most amazing piece of technology … which comes from Tasmania, Australia.RALLYSAFEDesigned and built-in Tasmania. Provides advanced-timing, tracking, vehicle-to-vehicle communications, Push-To-Pass, mobile app and virtual spectating … and instant crash analysis and crew communication.Used in rallying and speed boat racing worldwide, including the World Rally Championship. [ A huge story yet to be told ]WOMENWomen compete equally with men in rallying. We have one female driver, and 19 female navigators in The Alpine this year.COMPETITORS212SERVICE CREWS650OFFICIALS400SPECTATORS2,000IMPACT$2.5 - $3 million to the region. This is significant, given the drought in the area.SIDEBAR [ LOCAL FIRE BRIGADES ]At the mobile pit-areas (Bruthen, Orbost and Cann River) we donate $500 to each Country Fire Authority (CFA) unit as thanks for their watchful gaze.SIDEBAR [ LOCAL SPORTS CLUB ]At Orbost, the local footy club feeds us. It’s one of their major money-making drives for the year.SIDEBAR [ U.S.A ]Top U.S.A. professional rally navigator, Alex Gelsomino, is reuniting with Australian driver Phil Thomas for the Alpine Rally Of East Gippsland.The pair first teamed-up at the classic Otago Rally in New Zealand earlier this year, when they came second in class, in what is considered one of the toughest events in the world. Impressive, considering they had never met until only a few days before the event.Phil and Alex will compete in the beautiful Lock & Load Transport Ford Escort for the prestigious Alpine Rally of East Gippsland, and are looking forward to the challenge on Phil’s home stages.Alex says: “It will be my first time running a ‘blind’ event in nearly 20 years; that is, without pace-notes, and I can’t wait for the challenge.”“Phil and his team made me feel truly at home when I competed with them earlier this year in New Zealand. We were able to click from the word go, which allowed us to produce a strong result.”“I can’t wait to be reunited in what is one of the best Ford Escort Mk2s in the world, with Phil behind the wheel, in the amazing forest stages in East Gippsland.”SIDEBAR [ PREVIOUS WINNERS ]David and Kate Officer (Australian Rally Champions, & past winners of The Alpine):“To win The Alpine is the best thing,” says Kate: “The tradition. It’s long, it’s hard, it’s hot. The whole team has to work together; the service crew, the driver and navigator.”In 1984 they won The Alpine, and the championship.David Officer says, “We’re not running up the top of the field this year. Up there, it’s still expensive. We’ll only be using four to six tires this year. It’s possible to run the whole event for under $5,000. For us, it's fun.”SIDEBAR [ COMMENTATOR ]Ross Dunkerton will be commentating. He is probably Australia’s most successful rally driver and has won the Australian Rally Championship multiple times. His exploits are legendary, and his style is very amusing.SIDEBAR [ VISITING JOURNALIST ]‘The Voice of Rally’ for the World Rally Championship, Scotland’s Colin Clark will be attending The Alpine, (being chauffeured around by Australian Champion Driver Molly Taylor). Ask him what he thinks of it.RALLY STARTLocal Member Tim Bull MP will flag the cars away from the Rotunda Park, Lakes Entrance at 14:00 Friday 29th November. The cars will be assembled from 13:00.Email: tim.bull@parliament.vic.gov.auSPECTACULAR18:00 Friday 29th November first car commences the KONI Bairnsdale Speedway Spectacular. From 17:30, three of the top Classic rally cars will do demonstration runs. Location: Bairnsdale Speedway 120 Deptford Rd, Granite Rock VIC 3875The speedway track occurs during the middle of the special stage and should prove spectacular. We're going to introduce everyone in Bairnsdale to rallying.IN THE FORESTTen Spectator Points. The free spectator guide will be available from the Rally website: https:// alpinerally .org.au/spectators/ in the week before the event.FINISHChampagne spray, (for first second and third positions).Rotunda Park, Lakes Entrance at 15:00 Sunday 1st December.PRESSWe can give you articles and pictures taken by Australia’s top rally photographers.LIVE FEEDLive Twitter feed will run during the event for updates:AlpineRally@AlpineRoEGKeeping everyone up-to-date, to the minute.FACEBOOKRallying uses Facebook big time. The crews upload video from inside the cars.WEBSITECONTACTJames Nixonjames@CrammondMedia.com0411 22 6201



