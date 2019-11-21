/EIN News/ -- FCA: General Motors’ Lawsuit Without Merit

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (“FCA” NYSE: FCAU /MTA: FCA) confirms that it will defend itself vigorously against the lawsuit filed yesterday by General Motors. FCA believes General Motors’ claims are nothing more than a meritless attempt to divert attention from that company’s own challenges.

This astonishing ploy comes at a time when FCA is proving itself to be an ever more formidable competitor that continues to create significant value for all its stakeholders through the successful implementation of its long-term strategy. This includes the proposed merger with PSA, which itself completed the successful turnaround of the European businesses it acquired not long ago from General Motors.

FCA will deal with this extraordinary attempt at distraction through the appropriate channels and will stay focused on continuing to deliver record results while realizing an exciting vision for the future of the industry. FCA is confident that it will prevail in defending itself against these claims in court and will also pursue all available remedies in response to this groundless lawsuit.

London, 21 November 2019

