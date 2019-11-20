There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,021 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side)

H.R. 1309 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments:  

Hastings Amendment DeSaulnier Amendment Byrne Amendment Harder Amendment Levin (MI) Amendment Green (TX) Amendment Brown Amendment Garcia (TX) Amendment Wexton Amendment Delgado Amendment  

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
