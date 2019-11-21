SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris to receive Career Achievement and Legacy Award from VFS

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris to receive special career achievement award from Vancouver Film School

Beverly Hills 90210 actor and creative industry advocate will also be a special guest interviewed for VFS Storyteller’s Studio AMA Live event

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA , November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement Highlights:

· Vancouver Film School will host a special Storyteller’s Studio Live AMA, open to the press, where the SAG-AFTRA president will answer questions from the audience, on Nov. 25.

· VFS will recognize Carteris’ contribution to the field of acting and the creative industry as a whole with a special Career Achievement and Legacy Award.

· Carteris’ notable roles include Beverly Hills 90210, in which she portrayed Andrea Zuckerman, as well as numerous appearances in film, television, animated series, and video games.



(VANCOUVER, B.C.) November 20, 2019 – Vancouver Film School is proud to announce SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will be the guest of honour at a special Storyteller’s Studio AMA Live event and award ceremony on Monday, Nov. 25.

Carteris will receive the VFS Career Achievement and Legacy Award, honouring her contributions to the field of acting around the world and her tireless commitment to the betterment of the creative industry and all those who have worked alongside her.

Gabrielle Carteris was first elected SAG-AFTRA president in April 2016. That year, she was also elected vice-president on the executive council for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the largest federation of unions in the United States. She has been a strong advocate for inclusion and equality, and has spoken often on these topics.

Over the course of her 30-year career as an actor, Carteris has built an impressive resume working in film and television, most notably portraying Andrea Zuckerman on hit ‘90s series Beverly Hills 90210 and its 2019 revival BH90210. She has also appeared as a guest star on Criminal Minds, Longmire, and The Middle, and worked as a voice actor in several animated series (Batman Beyond, Avatar: The Last Airbender) and video games (Marvel: Ultimate Alliance).

About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.



For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Christopher Ian Bennett

Executive Producer & Head of Marketing

Vancouver Film School

e: cbennett@vfs.com

www.vfs.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.