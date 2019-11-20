Hoyer Statement on the Election of Carolyn Maloney as Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform

“I join in congratulating Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on being selected to lead the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. All of us were deeply saddened by the passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings a few weeks ago, who presided over a Committee determined to get to the bottom of the Trump Administration’s abuses of public trust and promote accountability and transparency in government to ensure it works for the people it serves.

“Chairwoman Maloney was a partner with him and with the Democratic Members of the Committee in that work, and I know she will continue on that path while bringing her own perspective to the chair that draws on her many years of experience in the House and in her prior service to the cause of good and accountable government in New York City. I want to thank my good friend Rep. Gerry Connolly for his work on the Committee, and I know that he will continue to contribute positively and effectively to its mission, partnering with Chairwoman Maloney and others to ensure that it fulfills its constitutional role to be a check on the executive branch.”