Sample & Savor Fabulous Cuisine During the ‘Taste of Perth Amboy’ on Dec. 3rd

Perth Amboy’s chefs, bakers, caterers, and food purveyors present their culinary crafts during the Taste. Everyone is invited to the “Taste” on Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 PM aboard the Cornucopia Cruise Line’s “St. Charles” vessel. Tickets are available at Eventbrite. The team from Seasons 52 Restaurant presents its mini indulgences, and guests may sample a variety of desserts at the Taste.

Annual Event Helps Raise Funds for Homeless Prevention Effort & Celebrates the City's Chefs and Local Eateries

We are beginning the season of giving by raising funds for a worthy cause that assists the underserved in our community. You’re all invited to enjoy our city's wonderful foods and delicious desserts.” — Honorable Wilda Diaz, Mayor of Perth Amboy

PERTH AMBOY, NJ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Taste of Perth Amboy,” a fundraiser to benefit the not-for-profit Homeless Prevention initiative, returns to the City-by-Raritan Bay on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The “Taste” is sponsored by the City of Perth Amboy , its Business Improvement District (BID) as well as many participating chefs, restaurants, cafes and food purveyors.The Taste of Perth Amboy is a cultural and culinary event that showcases Perth Amboy’s rich diversity of community and cuisine. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Cornucopia Cruise Line’s “St. Charles” vessel, moored at 401 River Ave. in Perth Amboy.Get your tickets now through the BID. The cost is $30 for general admission. For individuals under 18 or 60 and older, the price is just $15. Checks, payable to CPA Homeless Prevention or purchase tickets on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-perth-amboy-tickets-82645943241 Homeless Prevention, an alliance of the Raritan Bay Area YMCA and God’s Army Ministries of New Jersey, provides a range of supportive programs to homeless individuals and families, especially during the winter months.Last year’s “Taste” drew hundreds of visitors who enjoyed an array of international dishes prepared by more than 25 local restaurants, bakers and food artisans. In addition to the wide variety of food samplings, this event also features live music. Restaurants and eateries will be competing for the coveted People’s Choice, Best Taste, Best Dessert and Best Presentation trophies.In discussing the BID’s support of the event, Board Chairman Barry Rosengarten said, “The annual ‘Taste’ event truly captures the spirit of our culturally diverse community, and everyone enjoys sampling an incredible assortment of appetizers, entrees and desserts.”Mayor Wilda Diaz shared, “We are beginning the season of giving by raising funds for a worthy cause that is assisting the underserved in our community. You’re all invited to enjoy our city's wonderful foods and delicious desserts.”A few of this year’s competitors include, the Cornucopia, Don Manuel, Cakes by Raquel, Mi Tierra, Paella Party, Taco Express, Torres Café and the Middlesex County Vocational School’s Culinary Arts students.For more details, about the “Taste of Perth Amboy,” visit the City’s new website, the BID’s Facebook page or call the BID office at 732-442-6421.WHO: Everyone is invited to sample delicious global cuisine, exceptional desserts, great seafood dishes and wonderful appetizers.WHAT: The city’s chefs, bakers, caterers, food purveyors and servers present their culinary crafts & live music.WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 9.p.m.WHERE: Cornucopia Cruise Line’s “St. Charles” vessel, moored at 401 River St. in Perth AmboyTICKET INFO: Available now and the cost is $30 general admission or just $15 for those under 18 or 60 and older. Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-perth-amboy-tickets-82645943241 ABOUT THE PERTH AMBOY BIDThe Perth Amboy BID is a non-profit corporation authorized by the City through a statute. The BID is funded by a special property tax assessment within the BID’s District. The BID serves local businesses, property owners, the community and visitors by presenting a year-long schedule of special events. The programs include business seminars, skill-building programs for employees and such festivals as the “Taste of Perth Amboy.” The BID also provides façade grants to small businesses that make permanent improvements to their storefronts or buildings. In addition, the organization helps maintain and enhance the city’s streetscapes by installing information kiosks, planters and directional signs, as well as seasonal decorations.###



