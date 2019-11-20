State-Of-The-Art Ethan Allen Design Center Slated to Open in Uptown Park

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Uptown Park Ethan Allen Uptown Park November 20, 2019 – Ethan Allen’s Post Oak Design Center will soon move to a new home in Uptown Park. With a bright, spacious, modern floor plan that combines technology with personal service, the new Design Center will showcase the latest Ethan Allen furnishings, complemented by cutting-edge digital tools.



“We are thrilled to be relocating to Uptown Park, and we’re excited to debut a Design Center that has a unique, urban aesthetic,” said Bradley Chesnick, President of Georgetown Manor, Inc., one of Ethan Allen’s largest independent retailer. For more than 50 years and through four generations, the Chesnicks have been authorized Ethan Allen retailers, with six Design Centers in Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

The interior of the new Design Center will provide an open floor plan with client-accessible touchscreens and designer workstations. Clients can use touchscreens to access the Ethan Allen website, where they will find detailed product descriptions and design inspiration. They can also work with a designer at a fully equipped workstation, where they can view detailed 3D floor plans as well as before-and-after images of their space on a large screen. The exterior, with a unique storefront easily visible from Highway 610 South, will feature pieces from Ethan Allen’s outdoor collections.

By opening the new Design Center just one-quarter mile from its old location, the Chesnicks hope to maintain valued relationships with existing clients while also projecting Ethan Allen’s value, quality, and beautiful design aesthetic to a new demographic. “We had the opportunity to remain in our existing location where we have had success for 15 years,” Chesnick explained, “but in the end, we felt it made sense to position the Ethan Allen brand by transitioning to a space that truly reflects a modern, relevant projection in our market.”

The new Design Center, located at 1131-10 Uptown Park Boulevard, is scheduled to open Saturday, November 23. Hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., and the phone number will be the same: 713-877-1866.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the U.S. plus two plants in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com .

CONTACT:

Geri Moran, Senior Director, Marketing

203-743-8374

geri.moran@ethanallen.com

Attachment

