Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of United Community, Highlands, MB Bancorp, and Ra Pharmaceuticals on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC), Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (Other OTC: HLND), MB Bancorp, Inc. (Other OTC: MBCQ), and Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.





United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)

Buyer: First Defiance Financial Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 9, 2019 and valued at $473 million, United Community shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether United Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the United Community investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ucfc/ .





Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (Other OTC: HLND)

Buyer: First Community Bankshares, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 11, 2019 and valued at $91 million, Highlands shareholders will receive 0.2703 shares of First Community common stock for each share of Highlands common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Highlands and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Highlands investigation go to: https://bespc.com/hlnd/ .





MB Bancorp, Inc. (Other OTC: MBCQ)

Buyer: BV Financial, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 6, 2019 and valued at $31 million, MB Bancorp shareholders will receive $15.85 in cash for each share of MB Bancorp common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether MB Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the MB Bancorp investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mbcq/.





Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX)

Buyer: UBC SA

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 10, 2019 and valued at $2.1 billion, Ra Pharma shareholders will receive $48 in cash for each share of Ra Pharma common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Ra Pharma and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Ra Pharma investigation go to: https://bespc.com/rarx/.





Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.