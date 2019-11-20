Capital Southwest Supports LKCM Headwater’s Refinancing of Relevant Rental

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported LKCM Headwater Investments (“LKCM”), the private investment arm of Luther King Capital Management, in its recent refinancing of ICS Distribution, LLC d/b/a Relevant Rental (“Relevant” or the “Company”). Capital Southwest led the financing transaction and serves as administrative agent on the term loan.



"We are grateful to partner again with LKCM and finance a complicated transaction which carved the rental business out of its former parent company," said Douglas Kelley, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. Ryan Kelly, Principal of Capital Southwest said, “Relevant leverages its highly unique rental fleet to provide oil-free compressed air solutions in niche situations that require high volume or high pressure applications.”

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Relevant is a compressed, oil-free air rental provider to end users in refinery, petrochemical, power generation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, plastics and other industrial settings. The Company’s fleet can address a full spectrum of pressure and flow needs for its customers, which often operate in environments in which tailored solutions for oil-free air are required. The Company’s service technicians repair and maintain the Company’s fleet of equipment in its Houston, TX facility.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq:CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $328 million in net assets as of September 30, 2019. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests, changes in the financial and lending markets, regulatory changes, tax treatment and general economic and business conditions.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and subsequent filings, including the “Risk Factors” sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer

214-884-3829



