Stonehill Launches Innovation Labs to Help Clients Accelerate Returns from Investments in People, Process, & Technology

Stonehill announced that they have launched a series of innovation labs that will help their clients identify opportunity, create change, & accelerate growth.

They were looking for quick, simple, and high value design sessions – so we simply created them!” — Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that they have launched a series of innovation labs that will help their clients to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. The labs were specifically designed to address common business challenges including product commercialization, digital transformation, business intelligence, customer experience, employee engagement, and operational effectiveness. The primary goal for the development of the labs was to create facilitated sessions that required low investment, were quick to implement, and resulted in high value implementation plans.

Stonehill developed their innovation labs based on input from current clients. Customers consistently commented on how valuable Stonehill’s design thinking sessions were for enterprise strategy. The sessions leveraged empathy to develop unique strategies and resulted in sprint-based project plans for implementation. Many customers requested custom strategy sessions that focused on people or technology initiatives. They needed them to be quick, allow their teams to think in a disruptive manner, but still result in implementable sprint plans with measurable returns.

“As a customer-centric strategy firm, we are always listening and reacting to our client’s needs,” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “They were looking for quick, simple, and high value design sessions – so we simply created them!”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.