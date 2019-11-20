FloQast Receives Highest Use Case Scores in Lower Midsize Organization and Business Unit Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced that it has received the highest scores for Lower Midsize Organization and Business Unit use cases in Gartner’s 2019 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions 1 Report (available to Gartner subscribers).



Vendors were evaluated on the following critical capabilities: medium financial control processes support, complex financial control processes support, analytics, ease of implementation, ease of maintenance/upgrade, ease of use, support and vendor satisfaction, agility/performance, integration and EMEA/regulatory support. According to the report, the Lower Midsize Organization use case is “for organizations with annual revenue between $50 million and $500 million, and that are headquartered and have the majority of their operations in a single country.” The Business Unit use case is for “individual business units within a large, publicly traded or privately held organizations that act more autonomously.”

“2019 has been a breakthrough year for FloQast. We see our recognition in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions report as a continuing demonstration of our momentum, further highlighting the value we deliver to our customers,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. “FloQast was designed from day one to seamlessly and work within existing processes and tools accountants use everyday to rapidly deliver value, and we believe our highest use case scores in Lower Midsize Organization and Business Unit use cases are a validation of that approach. As our recent integration with Slack demonstrates, we continue to have our foot on the pedal, accelerating the delivery of innovative financial close solutions for forward-thinking accounting teams.”

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The cloud-based software is trusted by more than 750 accounting departments, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit w ww.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @floqast .

