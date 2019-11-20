Duke Realty and its CEO Jim Connor Earn Nareit’s Inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Awards

Awards recognize Nareit companies and individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment and made outstanding contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (Duke Realty), the leading domestic only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James B. Connor, have been recognized for their dedication and initiatives to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with the receipt of Nareit’s inaugural Dividends Through Diversity and Inclusion Recognition Awards. The company received the Gold Corporate Award and Mr. Connor was presented the Individual Award during REITworld, the organization’s 2019 Annual Conference in Los Angeles.



“The company and I are honored to be recognized for our efforts to engender diversity and inclusion at our company as well as the broader REIT and publicly traded real estate industry,” said Mr. Connor. “We began our diversity and inclusion program more than 18 years ago and it continues to be an integral part of Duke Realty’s culture today. The steps we’ve taken to diversify our workforce, engender respect for varying viewpoints and encourage and welcome ideas and opinions from a broad base of individuals has made Duke Realty a stronger company. We also are gratified to see the impact we have made in our efforts to create awareness and opportunities in the field of commercial real estate.”

“The Dividends Through Diversity and Inclusion Recognition winners were chosen on the basis of the scope and execution of their overall diversity and inclusion programs,” said Bonnie Gottlieb, senior vice president of industry affairs and strategic initiatives at Nareit. “Duke Realty and Mr. Connor have both committed to lasting change regarding diversity and inclusion within their business culture.”

In addition to a Diversity and Inclusion Council comprised of associates from various departments within the company, Duke Realty has several other initiatives in place to ensure a diverse workforce and inclusive culture where all opinions are welcome. These include employment and mentoring programs, educational events, and an annual award in recognition of diversity and inclusion excellence. The company also is focused on increasing and strengthening partnerships with diverse suppliers and providing assistance to underserved members of the communities in which it operates.

Diversity and inclusion also is a significant part of the company’s Corporate Responsibility initiative in which it focuses on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of its business. The Dividends Through Diversity and Inclusion Recognition follows another meaningful step the company took to elevate its commitment to making a positive impact on our world. Earlier this week the company became the first industrial REIT to issue a $400 million green bond in the United States to advance its sustainability initiative. Proceeds from the bond will be used to finance future or refinance recently completed “Eligible Green Projects.” This may include green buildings, energy efficiency projects, sustainable water and wastewater management systems, renewable energy projects, clean transportation solutions and pollution prevention and control.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 155 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. The company maintains a Baa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service and a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s Financial Services. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

News Media Contact:

Helen McCarthy, PR Manager,

317.708.8010

helen.mccarthy@dukerealty.com



