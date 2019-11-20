Spoon Table & Bar Is Offering Their Annual Thanksgiving Feast To-Go

Apple Cider, cinnamon + sage brined Turkey

This American Restaurant, is serving a traditional fully cooked Thanksgiving Feast- to-Go.

We serve good food, pure and simply.” — Melissa Chmelar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New American restaurant, Spoon Table & Bar Is serving their annual Traditional Thanksgiving Feast To-Go! Families are welcome to order on-line or call by November 22, 2019 to secure their Feast.

Spoon Table & Bar’s Traditional Thanksgiving meal has ample savory choices. Option 1: “The Bird,” Apple Cider, Cinnamon + Sage Brined Turkey. Marinated for 96 hours. Medium 12-14 lbs. With Rich Turkey Gravy; Cranberry Orange Chutney, Ginger & Mustard Seeds at $200. Option 2: “Everything Else,” Select 3 sides at $200, Select 6 sides at $400. Selections are: Potato Gratin with russet potato, gruyere, thyme cream, cracked pepper; Sea Salt High Heat Roasted Brussel Sprouts with pancetta; Ciabatta Stuffing with cremini mushrooms, kale, leeks, carrot, celery, herbs; 4 Cheese Mac N’ Cheese with Ritz cracker topping; Maple Glazed Vegetables, tri-color carrots, french beans, asparagus, parsley, cracked pepper and Cumin + Coriander Roasted Trio of Squash with delicata, butternut and acorn. The last and most satisfying is Option 3: “Sweet- Endings,” Select one at $40, Pecan pie, Pumpkin Pie, or Brown Sugar Apple Upside Down Cake.

Purchase Options 1,2, & 3 and receive $50 off your order.

Take the fuss out of creating a meal for your family, visit www.spoontablebar.com to place an order. All meals come with reheating instructions. Orders must be placed by November 22, 2019, at 4 pm, with pick up on November 27, 2019, between 1-3 pm.

About Spoon Table & Bar

This New American Restaurant located in the Murray Hill area of New York City on 40 East 33rd Street between Madison Ave and Park Ave South, NY, NY 10016. Spoon Table & Bar is open for breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner. We cater and deliver, as well. Breakfast 8:30 am to 11 am; lunch from 11:00 am- 2:30 pm; brunch Sat & Sun 10 am-4 pm; dinner Mon-Fri 3-10 pm. Drop-off catering 8 am-5 pm; full-service catering based on scheduled event. Private events are available upon request. Reservations at Spoon Table & Bar can be made by calling 646.230.7000 or at www.spoontablebar.com

More information:

Marvina Tribbey

marvina@spoontablebar.com

646.230.7000 ext 3

