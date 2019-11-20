Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences in December:



Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:15am PT in Las Vegas, NV.



Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4:10pm ET in New York, NY.



Kevin Hutchins, SVP Strategy & Corporate Development at Juniper Networks, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30am PT in San Francisco, CA.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/ .

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net).

