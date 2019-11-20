CAVU Ventures Announces Close of Third Fund at $250 Million

/EIN News/ -- Following several key exits, one of the leading better-for-you consumer investment firms announces another oversubscribed fund to strengthen the landscape in “better-for-you” consumer goods



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Venture Partners , one of the leading “better-for-you” consumer goods investment firms started by brand builder and ABC Shark Rohan Oza and former hedge fund veteran Brett Thomas, today announced the closing of their third flagship fund, an oversubscribed capital pool of $250 million.

Founded in 2015, CAVU closed its inaugural fund of $156 million in 2016 and its second fund of $209 million in 2017. The latest round of capital will be used to continue to fuel the brands of tomorrow in the better-for-you consumer space.

Since the launch of its first fund in 2016, CAVU has already achieved multiple outsized exits, including Bai antioxidant drink, sold to Dr. Pepper Snapple for $1.7 billion; ONE Brands, sold to Hershey for $397 million; and Beyond Meat, which had one of the best performing IPO’s in nearly two decades.

“Everyone wants to feel better about themselves, and it starts with what they put in and on their body,” said CAVU co-founder and managing partner Rohan Oza. “We help find the brands of tomorrow, today.”

“We started CAVU to democratize healthy living,” said co-founder and managing partner Brett Thomas. “There are so many opportunities for improvement in food, beverage, pet, personal care and beauty products; we look forward to using this capital to partner with more incredible founders on our shared mission to help us all live healthier lives.”

In addition to Bai, ONE Brands and Beyond Meat, CAVU has also partnered with disruptive brands like Vital Proteins, the leader in collagen-based protein; HIPPEAS, the leading plant-based snack; Health Ade, the fastest growing kombucha and Once Upon a Farm, the beloved kid nutrition brand co-founded by ex-Annie’s CEO, John Foraker, and celebrity-mom, Jennifer Garner.

CAVU’s legal advisor was Cooley, LLP and their fund administrator was VMS. No placement agent was used.

About CAVU Ventures

CAVU Venture Partners invests in high-growth, iconic consumer brands. CAVU was founded by brand builder and ABC Shark Rohan Oza and former hedge fund veteran Brett Thomas. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term that’s used to describe the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building, operational and financial expertise, CAVU strives to create the best possible conditions for their partners, enabling talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. Brands include Bai, ONE Brands, Vital Proteins, Health-Ade, Once Upon a Farm, Kite Hill, Bulletproof, Guayaki, Hims and Good Culture. For more information, please visit https://www.cavuventures.com/ .

Contact

Anita Chatterjee

917-421-0025

anita@a-gamepr.com



