2020 Payments Summit Topics Include Changing Fraud Trends, Consumer Shopping Experience, Securing Online Channels, and Mobility Payments in Transit

Secure Technology Alliance event to be co-located with U.S. Payments Forum Member Meeting in Salt Lake City

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from across the industry will gather at the Secure Technology Alliance’s 2020 Payments Summit in February to share insights and practical, actionable business and technical information that can be used to develop strategies and plans for implementing trending or new payments technologies. Speakers will cover industry-defining topics including EMV, contactless and mobile payments, open loop payments, FinTech, mobile ticketing and more. For the second year the U.S. Payments Forum will hold its All-Member Meeting at the Payments Summit, resulting in the most comprehensive gathering of card and payments professionals ever.



The 13th Annual Payments Summit will be held February 24-27, 2020 at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Salt Lake City. Early registration rates increase on January 4, 2020. For more details and to register, visit https://www.stapayments.com/ .

“The payments landscape in the U.S. is changing rapidly – particularly in regard to identity and contactless technology,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “With the growth in synthetic identity fraud and rising need for better authentication methods, identity is becoming a large part of the payments conversation. Similarly, transit and retail are adapting to the rise of contactless payment technology that is changing daily purchases around the U.S. Speakers at the 2020 Payments Summit will go in-depth on these changes and more, focusing on what they mean for the future of payments.”

One hundred industry-leading speakers will cover current challenges and innovations in payments across three education-filled days. First day roundtables, keynotes and panels include:

Age of Mobility Services and Payments Convergence

Synthetic ID Fraud Impacting Merchants and Financial Institutions

Consumer Payments, Fraud and Contactless Trends in America

FedNOW – The Federal Reserve Real-time Payment and Settlement Service to Support Faster Payments in the U.S.

Global Models for Mobility Payments for Transportation and MaaS Services

Navigating the Changing Landscape of Payments Innovation and Fraud Mitigation (Roundtable)

Securing Online Retail Channels – How Online Authentication Technologies Can Co-exist in the Real World (Roundtable)

The Consumer Shopping Via Mobile Experience – How Checkout Has Changed and How Consumers are Reacting to It (Roundtable)

For sponsorship and exhibition information, visit www.stapayments.com/#sponsors or contact Shelbey Votapek, svotapek@securetechalliance.org .

For continuing updates on the Payments Summit and related topics, follow @SecureTechOrg on Twitter and use #PaymentsSummit to participate in the conversation.

TWEET THIS: The 2020 #PaymentsSummit agenda details are out -- #payments professionals will discuss synthetic #identity #fraud, #mobile & #contactless #transit payments & more: https://www.stapayments.com/

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

CONTACT:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.