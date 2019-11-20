Goldenseed, Lifestyle Cannabis and Hemp Brand, Partners with Zane Lamprey’s Adv3nture to Create Hemp Apparel Line

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldenseed , a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp cultivator and Adv3nture , Zane Lamprey’s outdoor apparel brand, are excited to announce an agreement to collaborate on apparel made from hemp, grown using their environmentally-conscious farming practices. Scott Goldie, CEO of Goldenseed, said, “There have been considerable advancements made in domestic technology that will make the process of creating hemp fiber at scale possible in the near future. We want to be at the forefront of this trend.”



Both companies pride themselves on making the planet a better place in the normal course of business. For every product sold, Adv3nture plants three trees at carefully chosen planting sites throughout the United States in order to cultivate indigenous growth that will maximize positive impact on local ecosystems. Goldenseed’s hemp and cannabis plants are grown with no conventional fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides. When harvested, any unused plant waste is either repurposed into other products or composted to restart the cycle of healthy soil for the future crops.

Adv3nture founder and CEO Zane Lamprey is a television host and executive producer, best known for his shows Three Sheets (Travel Channel), Have Fork, Will Travel (Food Network), Chug (National Geographic Channel) and Four Sheets (DrinkTV). “We are continuously striving toward sustainable apparel manufacturing, and this collaboration with Goldenseed is perfectly aligned with that initiative,” said Lamprey.

Both Goldenseed and Adv3nture are well-versed in building brands with active communities through crowdfunding. Goldenseed is presently in the review process with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to use equity crowdfunding with a Regulation A offering of its stock to the general public which they believe, if qualified, will make them the first early-stage private U.S. cannabis and hemp company to be allowed to sell stock to the general public. Lamprey has raised more than $3.5 million in past crowdfunding offerings and Adv3nture is presently raising capital through a Regulation CF offering with less than 45 days left in an offering that has already raised close to $500,000.00.

Goldie said, “Partnering with Zane Lamprey and Adv3nture on hemp apparel and gear products is a natural fit for us in many ways. We love that Adv3nture, just like our company, is dedicated to preserving the environment and that they also see the value of building their brand through a community of crowdfunding investors.”

For more information on Goldenseed, visit www.gseed.com . For more information on Adv3nture, visit www.adv3nture.com .

About Goldenseed:

Goldenseed, a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand, focuses on the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality cannabis and hemp naturally grown in Santa Cruz, California. Deeply rooted in the California culture of artists, surfers, innovators, and diverse communities, Goldenseed aims to deliver quality products to a discerning clientele.

About Adv3nture, Inc. :

Adv3nture is an outdoor apparel brand focused on delivering innovative products to make traveling a better experience. They produce premium apparel, backpacks and accessories for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers. With their Three Tree Initiative, they plant three trees with every product sold.

Media inquiries

FischTank Marketing & PR

gseed@fischtankpr.com

646-699-1414



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.