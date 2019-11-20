EdjSports Releases 2019 NFL Head Coach Rankings

BAL, SF and NE Coaches Top the List; WAS, TB and CIN round out the Bottom for Week 11

EdjSports, the premier intelligence firm for the sports industry, announced today it has released its 2019 EdjSports Coach Rankings list for NFL head coaches.

EdjSports is widely acclaimed for its in-game risk management analysis and proprietary Game-Winning Chance (GWC) metric used by NFL teams and media. GWC is a team’s win probability at any point in the game and is generated from the proprietary EdjFootball simulation model. EdjSports is creating the industry standard for head coach rankings by allocating its GWC to coaching decisions.

About the EdjFootball model

Built on 20+ years of historical NFL play-by-play and statistical data, the EdjFootball model is a fully customizable simulation engine. It accounts for each team’s strengths and weaknesses on offense, defense, and special teams. Model inputs include game state (score, timeouts, quarter, clock, down and distance, and field position), venue characteristics (indoor, outdoor, grass, turf, elevation), second half kickoff team, key injuries and Football Outsiders DVOA. Each week the model evaluates team performances and adjusts team strengths and weakness accordingly. As a result of these analyses, over the course of a season the EdjFootball model simulates over 3 billion games to conclusion.

About the EdjSports Coach Rankings

EdjSports analyzes every coaching decision during the course of a season. The EdjFootball model enables an in-depth examination of all critical calls (4th downs, PATs, and kickoffs), in terms of the amount of GWC at stake. The coach’s play-calling choices (run, pass, field goal, punt) are assessed at the point of decision (pre-snap) and rated with respect to their impact on winning the game. As a result of this process all play calling decisions can be objectively classified as either optimal decisions (correct calls) or suboptimal decisions (errors). The EdjSports Coach Rankings are based on this methodology and consist of three main components:

Edj Power Indexes (EPI) Ranking This is a cumulative ranking of the Edj Power Indexes (EPIs) including Offensive Pass, Offensive Rush, Defensive Pass and Defensive Rush. This ranking is a reflection of how teams performed in every situation during the season. Offensive Play Calling (CCI) Ranking This ranking is based on an analysis of offensive play calling on 4th downs and compares teams in terms of GWC lost, on a normalized basis so that all teams are given the same test. Additionally, the CCI rankings are adjusted to account for the frequency and situational nature of critical calls to allow for fair comparisons of all 32 teams. EdjSports Coach Ranking This ranking is a weighted average of the Edj Power Indexes (EPI) and Offensive Play Calling (CCI) Rankings that provides a more comprehensive assessment of coaching strengths and weaknesses.

EdjSports Coach Rankings Highlights – Week 11

An editorial video taking a deep dive into the 2019 EdjSports Coach Rankings by Frank Frigo, Co-Founder of EdjSports and Aaron Schatz, Editor-in-Chief of Football Outsiders can be viewed at https://edjsports.com/nflcoachrankings.

The system will rank all 32 NFL head coaches each week and include their best and worst decisions of the season thus far. Every Wednesday, beginning November 20th, EdjSports will update the list indicating which coaches have moved up or down in the rankings, concluding after Week 16. The full list is published at https://edjsports.com/nflcoachrankings.

About EdjSports

EdjSports \Edge-Sports\ empowers smarter decision-making with proven predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications in the sports industry for teams, media, fans and bettors. EdjSports helps decision makers enhance their ability to gain the competitive edge that ultimately impacts the bottom line - winning. EdjSports properties include EdjSports.com, Football Outsiders, EdjVarsity and EdjSports has a strategic partnership with Massey Ratings.

