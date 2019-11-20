TVO Original "River Silence" takes a trip into the heart of darkness of a large-scale development project in Brazil

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 3 at 9 pm ET, TVO presents the world broadcast and online premiere of TVO Original River Silence on TVO and tvo.org. The feature documentary from Brazilian-born, Toronto-based filmmaker Rogério Soares explores the profound impact of one of the world’s biggest and most controversial infrastructure projects on communities living along Brazil’s Xingu River.

“River Silence is a poetic and visually-stunning film,” says John Ferri, TVO Vice-President of Current Affairs and Documentaries. “It bears witness to the environmental and human costs of the Belo Monte Dam project that once attracted protests around the world but is now largely forgotten.”

In River Silence, Director Rogerio Soares travels along Brazil’s Xingu River to document the impact of the Belo Monte Dam that has caused untold ecological and social devastation throughout the entire region, displacing more than 40,000 residents. The film focuses on four women-centred households whose lives have been upturned by the construction of the dam. Collectively, their stories paint a picture of devastation and loss for the corporate pursuit of economic development.

“There is a silent genocide happening in the Amazon right now,” says Rogerio Soares. “I hope this film opens a window for audiences to get a glimpse of the complex issues it raises and gives visibility to the people in the region.”

River Silence will be available to stream anytime across Canada on tvo.org beginning December 3 at 9 pm and will rebroadcast on TVO December 5 at 9 pm and December 7 at 10:30 pm.

