Aprimo Named a Leader in DAM for Customer Experience by Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprimo , a leading provider of technology solutions for content, operations, and performance, today announced it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Customer Experience, Q4 2019” report by Forrester Research, Inc.



Aprimo was evaluated among the 14 most significant DAM providers based on 28 criteria. Within the current offering category, Aprimo received the highest scores possible in 16 criteria, including Web Content Management, Product Information Management (PIM), and Marketing Resource Management (MRM).

In the library services criteria, a grouping of the most commonly used features in a DAM solution, Aprimo received the top scores possible in the following sub-criteria:

Metadata and taxonomy

Search

Digital rights

Scalability

Rendition management

Content localization

Aprimo also received the top scores possible in the work-in-progress assets category. “Given [Aprimo’s] heritage in the MRM space,” the Forrester evaluation says, “it has best-in-class support for work in progress assets….” In this category, Aprimo received 5/5 scores in the following criteria:

Workflows and approvals

Version control

Content collaboration support

“We believe the scores we’ve earned across so many criteria objectively demonstrate the value of our DAM for all of the industries we operate in, from life sciences to retail and consumer packaged goods to financial services and everything in between,” said Ed Breault, Aprimo’s CMO. “As marketing teams increasingly own the customer experience, they need to take control of the content lifecycle from the ideation phase through distribution. Then they’re able to effectively reimagine content to maximize content ROI and minimize churn and strain on teams. Aprimo is laser focused on connecting all the teams and processes that are part of the content lifecycle so that our customers can deliver a winning customer experience.”

A complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q4 2019” report is available here .

Source: Forrester, The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q4 2019, Nick Barber

About Aprimo

Aprimo provides technology solutions for content, operations, and performance that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them. Our platform gives enterprises the advantage by streamlining and governing all the behind-the-scenes activities – from ideation to distribution – involved in delivering exceptional brand experiences.



Contact:

Shelby Armstrong for Aprimo

313-486-0664

aprimo@finnpartners.com



