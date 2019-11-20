LIG Assets, Inc. Management to Release Informational Podcast and Dispels Reverse Split Rumors

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today that management has begun recording a podcast to update shareholders on progress made in our multiple ventures as well as answer questions from shareholders. The podcast will be released before the end of November. Once a firm release date is set, we will provide an update on our twitter page @LIGAssets which will also be where we will post the podcast once it becomes available.

We have received many questions via twitter, phone and email which we will cover on the podcast but probably the most prevalent of those questions was about the possibility of any future reverse split. Just like our loyal shareholders, our management team has purchased our shares in the open market, and we reserve the right to continue to do so at any time. We understand the repercussions that come with doing a reverse split and in no way are we interested in depressing the value of our own investments or those of our shareholders. We don't want any of our shareholders to worry over the holidays about any reverse split. With that said, management would like to make it clear that in reference to the previously stated timeline of reaching $0.05 before December 31, 2019 is officially cancelled and there will be no reverse split of LIGA stock in the foreseeable future. LIG Assets will continue to put our shareholders first as we strive for greatness in all aspects of our business.



Our management team would like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support and all of the questions that were sent in for the podcast. Please make sure to follow us on twitter @LIGAssets for more updates as they become available.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".



LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments Please visit the Company's website atwww.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker

President – LIG Assets, Inc.

CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions

Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com

www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

www.BGTVDirect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.