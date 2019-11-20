New Vishay Intertechnology High Speed IR Emitters Deliver 30 % Higher Brightness, Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions

850 nm, 890 nm, and 940 nm Devices Offer Radiant Intensity to 13 mW/sr in Compact 0805 SMD Package With Opaque Side Walls and -40 °C to +110 °C Temperature Range

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today broadened its optoelectronics portfolio with the release of new high speed infrared (IR) emitters in a 2 mm by 1.25 mm by 0.8 mm 0805 surface-mount package, the industry’s smallest package to offer opaque side walls. Built on Vishay’s SurfLight™ surface emitter chip technology, the Vishay Semiconductors VSMY5850X01 (850 nm), VSMY5890X01 (890 nm), and VSMY5940X01 (940 nm) deliver 30 % higher radiant intensity than previous-generation devices over a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +110 °C.



Traditional PCB packages utilize an all-transparent epoxy to embed the emitter chip, resulting in side emissions that can cause a halo effect in camera images. Ideal for position tracking in virtual or augmented reality applications, the opaque side walls of the IR emitters released today prevent unwanted side emissions and simplify designs by eliminating the need for external barriers such as rubber rings.

Unlike standard IR emitters that emit light in all directions, the SurfLight VSMY5850X01, VSMY5890X01, and VSMY5940X01 emit nearly all of their light and power out of the top of the chip. With most of the light concentrated on the surface, the IR emitters achieve higher intensity to 13 mW/sr for proximity sensors, optical switches, and miniature light barriers. The devices combine their high brightness with a ± 60° angle of half intensity, fast rise and fall times of 7 ns, and low forward voltages down to 1.6 V at 100 mA.

The VSMY5850X01, VSMY5890X01, and VSMY5940X01 are qualified for use in automotive applications, following the stringent AEC-Q101 guidelines, offer a floor life of 168 hours, and feature a moisture sensitivity level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020. Supporting lead (Pb)-free reflow soldering, the devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples of the new IR emitters are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 10 weeks.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

SurfLight is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

