LogicMonitor Rounds Out Year of Record Growth with Expanded International Footprint and Global Hiring Push

New Research and Development Center of Excellence in Pune, India Fuels Continued AIOps Innovation and Multi-cloud Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor today announced the opening of a new Research and Development Center of Excellence in Pune, India. The new Center of Excellence is the latest in a string of 2019 office expansions and additions that include Austin, London and Sydney and rounds out a year of exponential growth for the SaaS-based IT infrastructure monitoring company.



The award-winning technology company’s new Pune Research and Development Center of Excellence is located at The Hive, a premier collaborative workspace in the heart of Pune. LogicMonitor is actively seeking new employees in Pune for engineering roles across a wide range of specialties.

“LogicMonitor’s engineering team is best-in-class, and we’re excited to further fuel innovation and growth through the opening of a new Research and Development Center of Excellence,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO of LogicMonitor. “The IT infrastructure monitoring space continues to grow in strategic importance to businesses. Our latest investment in engineering will allow us to further deepen our competitive moat with regards to product innovation, multi-cloud capabilities, out-of-the-box AIOps functionality and customer experience.”

Over the course of 2019, LogicMonitor has hit and surpassed a series of impressive milestones, including:

500 employees spread across 9 global offices



75,000 platform users in thousands of companies worldwide



1.4 million active devices monitored



2,000 out-of-the box integrations



Development of AIOps capabilities



Partner network expansion including additional resellers, systems integrators and managed services providers

“Pune is a great source of engineering talent and expertise, and we’re excited to welcome new members to the LogicMonitor team in this thriving location,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor. “The Pune team will play an integral role in LogicMonitor’s continued innovation, and we look forward to building key product enhancements for our enterprise and service provider customers in the coming months.”

In 2018 LogicMonitor was acquired by Vista Equity Partners, which owns a global portfolio of over 60 software companies including numerous businesses with established footprints in India. With more than $52 billion in cumulative capital commitments, Vista exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams.

“Digital transformation in IT infrastructure and operations has created a critical need for LogicMonitor’s fully automated, SaaS-based solution, enabling companies to run seamlessly and empowering executives to focus on building their businesses,” said Brian N. Sheth, Co-founder and President of Vista Equity Partners. “LogicMonitor has established itself as a leader in the growing market of infrastructure monitoring and AIOps. We are privileged to partner with them to fuel the company’s continued growth through an expanded, global go-to-market strategy and product development innovation.”

For information about LogicMonitor’s global offices, visit https://www.logicmonitor.com/contact/ , and to see open roles, visit https://www.logicmonitor.com/careers/ .

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

Contact

LogicMonitor

Anna Lindsey

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.