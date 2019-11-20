215 Provider Network Management Technology Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of health and human service care technology products, OPEN MINDS found 215 that offer provider network management functionality. Provider network management technology products are defined as systems that allow for improved interactions between members, payers and other related parties. Provider network management solutions can be used to manage clinical procedure prices, keep track of members, and help payers obtain accurate member information. These products can be used for either integrated or stand-alone solutions.

Of the 215 products, 74% (161) serve the residential and hospital-based acute care market and 70% (152) serve the non-hospital based acute care market.

Provider Network Management Technology Products

By Health & Human Service Market Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 161 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 152 Primary Care 146 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 144 Mental Health 122 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 94 Chronic Care Management 81 Addiction Treatment 80 Long Term Services & Supports 80 Social Services (including Homeless) 79 Autism & I/DD Services 70 Children & Family Services 63 Adult Corrections Health Care 57 Juvenile Justice 44

A comprehensive list of provider network management health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

