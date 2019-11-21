Just 2 Weeks to go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019

20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

Leading airlift operators and manufacturers to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference is only 2 weeks away, taking place on 3rd – 4th December 2019, in Lisbon, Portugal.The conference will feature 120 attendees, 3 drinks receptions, 8 hours of networking and an exclusive site visit to Montijo Airbase, making it an essential diary date for all those in the industry.Chaired by Mr Laurent Donnet, Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting, the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference will provide an unparalleled platform for organisations to hear from some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers.Visit the event website at www.military-airlift.com/EINpr11 to view the full event programme.The conference will feature presentations from:Military:1. Brigadier General Pedro Alexandre Entradas Salvada, Director, Engineering and Programmes Directorate, Portuguese Air Force2. Brigadier General Francesco Saverio, Deputy Commander and Head of Operations, European Air Transport Command3. Lieutenant Colonel Aurelien Agniel, Branch Chief, French Air Force4. Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing5. Mr Jan Der Kinderen, MMF System Manager, Aviation Support Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)6. Lieutenant Colonel Valstad Jakob, Chief of Operations, MCCE7. Colonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100 Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force8. Colonel James G Young, 86 Operations Group Commander, US Air Force9. Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander MMU, Royal Netherlands Air Force10. Colonel Luca Tonello, Chief OPS and Training, Air Mobility and Special Forces Command, Italian Air Force11. Colonel Byron Newell, Commandant, AATTC, US Air National Guard12. Lieutenant Colonel Harald Struzyna, CO SALCC, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution (SALIS)13. Ms Michelle Toma, Section Chief, KC-135 International Acquisitions, AFLCMC, US Air Force14. Mr Franck Verdierre, Division Chief - Transport and Warehousing Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)Vendors:1. Mr Fernando Fialho, KC-390 Program Strategy Manager, Embraer Defence & Security2. Mr Simon Johns, Vice President Business Development & Sales, Embraer Defence & Security3. Mr Malcolm Sandford, Senior Vice President, SkyTech4. Mr Ioannis Papachristofilou, Head of Marketing, Airbus Defence and Space5. Mr Julian Stinton, Marketing and Sales, TLD Group6. Mr Alexander Sander Schnitger, Director, Boeing Global Services — International Government Services, Boeing7. Senior Representative, Leonardo8. Mr Ryan Smith, Business Unit Manager - Military Systems, US Cargo Systems9. Mr Graham Grice, Military Account Director, World Fuel Services10. Mr Matias Magnasco, Governmental Account Manager, Jetex11. Mr Guy Van den Berg, Director of Contract Services, AJW GroupAlongside the conference, there will also be a pre-conference networking reception hosted by Skytech on the 2nd of December and a post-conference air base visit, hosted by the Portuguese Air force, on the 5th of December.With only two weeks to go, there are limited spots available. Interested parties can register at: www.military-airlift.com/EINpr11 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling ConferenceLisbon, PortugalPre-conference networking reception: 2nd DecemberMain conference: 3rd-4th DecemberPost-conference air base visit: 5th DecemberLead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & SecurityGold Sponsors: Airbus, Boeing Global Services, SkyTechSponsors: AJW Group, IrvinGQ Ltd, JBT, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, U.S. Cargo Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on+44 (0) 207 827 6112 or jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



