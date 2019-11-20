Sigma Labs Featured in Publication Discussing Advanced 3D Printing Capabilities in Global Manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, titled “Profiting from the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” visit: http://nnw.fm/1WhBz

Now embraced by global industrial companies, 3D printing is about to disrupt the $12 trillion global manufacturing industry. Companies are clamoring for ways to create hypercritical components and prototypes, improve current products, reduce costs and increase speed to market. The global 3D-printing metal market, projected to exceed $3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 31.8%, may grow even faster if operational and production challenges are resolved.

With its PrintRite3D software, Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) has established a new paradigm in the development and commercialization of real-time, computer-aided inspection solutions. Sigma Labs PrintRite3D product is designed to resolve the bottlenecks and costly quality-control challenges that impede the 3D manufacture of precision metal parts. The company’s breakthrough software could revolutionize commercial additive manufacturing by enabling nondestructive quality assurance during production and uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real time.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is an emerging provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (“CAI”) solutions known as PrintRite3D for 3D advanced-manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs’ advanced, computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling nondestructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real time. For more information, please visit www.SigmaLabsInc.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.