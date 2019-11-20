Gravitational Closes $25 Million Series A Investment Led by Kleiner Perkins

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravitational, the company enabling businesses to securely deliver their applications into any environment, today announced that it has closed $25 million in new funding, led by Kleiner Perkins. Central to its mission of driving innovation by liberating cloud-native applications from the major public cloud providers, the financing will fuel further product development and scale business operations. The Series A funding caps off a year in which the company more than doubled its customer base and achieved profitability.



“As public cloud lock-in and complexity accelerates, software developers struggle to deploy and manage applications across public clouds and on-premises infrastructure,” said Ev Kontsevoy, Gravitational co-founder and CEO. “Our mission is to help developers get back into the business of innovating and out of the complexity of deploying, securing, and managing applications across on-prem, private cloud and public cloud environments. We are thrilled to be working with our new investors as we continue to help developers worldwide free their cloud-native applications from major cloud providers, thereby achieving total application portability.”

There is a tremendous amount of complexity in getting from idea to production across environments. Because public cloud providers rely on this complexity to lock applications to their infrastructure, companies are stuck. Relying on open source solutions that are not tied to any cloud provider, Gravitational enables developers to deliver cloud applications to any infrastructure. Effectively capturing an entire production environment in a single file, applications can be “dragged and dropped” across cloud providers or given to customers to run in their own data centers. Additionally, Gravitational’s privileged access management (PAM) solution secures on-premises and cloud infrastructure, provides visibility across multi-cloud environments, and enforces compliance requirements.

“Gravitational is solving application portability, freeing developers from the inevitable management and security complexity that arises as they begin running their applications across different infrastructure platforms,” said Bucky Moore, partner, Kleiner Perkins. “Customers are fanatical about the product, which has fueled growth and profitability from an early stage. We're excited to partner with this talented team as they continue to fundamentally change how software is delivered.”

About Gravitational

Gravitational, headquartered in Oakland, builds open-core infrastructure software solutions that enable enterprises to run, access, and distribute their cloud-native applications in restricted environments where compliance matters. The company offers open source software solutions, including Teleport, a multi-cloud privileged access management solution, and Gravity, a Kubernetes packaging solution for deploying cloud-native apps across environments. Customers such as Anaconda, Gladly, Mulesoft, NASDAQ, Samsung, Splunk, and Ticketmaster use Gravitational products to run applications securely, everywhere. Gravitational was founded in 2015 and is backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, YCombinator, S28 Capital, and SV Angel.

More information about Gravitational can be found at http://www.gravitational.com .

About Kleiner Perkins

For five decades, Kleiner Perkins has partnered with some of the most ingenious founders in technology, helping them make history with their bold ideas. Through twenty venture funds and four growth funds, we’ve invested $10 billion in hundreds of companies including pioneers such as Amazon, Genentech, and Google. Today, Kleiner Perkins continues to invest in founders and their bold ideas helping them to make history.

For more information,visit www.kleinerperkins.com and follow us on Twitter @kleinerperkins .



