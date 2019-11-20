Cubic Telecom partners with Etisalat to enable future mobility applications for automotive industry within the UAE

The partnership adds UAE to the global connected car footprint for leading automotive manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global connectivity management software provider Cubic Telecom yesterday partnered with Etisalat , one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets and the leading operator in the UAE.



The partnership will enable drivers and passengers to benefit from mobility applications such as music streaming, onboard content, telematics and road assistant, and will pave the way to launch 5G based multi-model transportation solutions.

The solution will go live in 2020 and is provided via Cubic’s PACE global software platform, providing automotive manufacturers with software features, industry standards and compliance with all UAE telecom, internet, data security and business regulations.

All new car models delivered to the UAE market in 2020 are required by law to include eCall functionality which notifies transportation authorities in case of emergency. This will help to reduce time to respond in such cases.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Gerry McQuaid, Cubic Telecom’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “This partnership is an important milestone for Cubic Telecom. Etisalat is a recognised innovator across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and is a key driver of digital transformation in the Middle East. Working together in close partnership, we have achieved industry-first connected car capabilities which are fully compliant with local regulations. Cubic Telecom operates a comprehensive global compliance programme to ensure our OEM customers can market their products safely in all of their global markets. This collaboration with Etisalat enables Cubic Telecom to offer our global OEM customers the benefits of our PACE Automotive solution with seamless deployment in the important UAE market.”

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, Small & Medium Business, Etisalat, said, “This partnership is in line with our overall strategy to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’ that aims to bring the latest in technology to digitally transform businesses and the lives of people in the country. Keeping with the evolution of the IoT era, it underpins Etisalat’s commitment to support the nation’s long-term strategy in promoting digitization initiatives and developing the connected ecosystem of the UAE, including autonomous transportation.

“At Etisalat we are paving the way for future innovations in the mobility IoT industry by establishing a strategic partnership with Cubic Telecom to transform the automotive sector, enabling V2X [Vehicle to everything] and mobility as a service [MASS] technologies throughout the UAE. By incorporating these value-added services, we are giving drivers and passengers the opportunity to enjoy a unique always-on digital experience.”

The formal signing took place as part of the Irish Government trade mission facilitated by Enterprise Ireland to the Middle East, led by Minister for Trade, Business and Employment, Pat Breen.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Pat Breen said; “I am delighted to lead this trade mission to the UAE to support Ireland’s growing bilateral trading relationship with the Emirates. Cubic Telecom is an example of a progressive, forward-looking company that contributes to Ireland’s strong reputation for innovation on a global scale. The high calibre of Irish companies operating in the UAE, typified by Cubic Telecom, helps to strengthen Ireland’s reputation in what is a very competitive sector”.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity management software supplier that offers mobility solutions powering connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 180 countries, the most robust network, and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths, e.GO and Skoda.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 automotive and device manufacturers. The company is privately held with over €100 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, the European Investment Bank, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets. Etisalat’s current market cap is AED 148 billion ($40.3billion). With consolidated net revenues at AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit of 8.6 billion for 2018. Its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country’s first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 148 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

