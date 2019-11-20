Spring Bank Announces Dosing of Patients in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IV-Administered STING Agonist, SB 11285

/EIN News/ -- HOPKINTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced that it has initiated dosing patients in a Phase 1 trial of SB 11285, the company’s intravenously (IV)-administered STING (STimulator of INterferon Gene) agonist. The Phase 1 trial aims to evaluate safety, tolerability and initial anti-tumor activity of IV SB 11285 in patients with advanced solid tumors.



“Working with our principal investigators in the United States, we are thrilled to announce that we have been able to deliver SB 11285 intravenously to the first patient in our Phase I trial of advanced solid tumors,” said Atif Abbas, M.D., Vice President & Head of Oncology/Immunology Development at Spring Bank. Dr. Abbas continued, “We look forward to working with a prominent group of clinical investigators to explore the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of our IV-administered STING agonist during the monotherapy and combination with a checkpoint inhibitor dose escalation phases of this Phase 1 trial. We believe the primary benefit of delivering SB 11285 by the intravenous route, as opposed to intratumorally like other STING agonist compounds currently in development, is the potential ability to treat a broader range of cancers and patients in the community oncology treatment setting.”

SB 11285 is a novel STING agonist immunotherapeutic agent designed and developed for IV administration being investigated for the treatment of selected cancers such as certain breast cancers, lung cancers, colo-rectal cancers and melanoma. In vitro and in vivo preclinical findings indicate that SB 11285 could be used to target a variety of tumors at various anatomic sites and has the potential to enhance the activity of other therapeutic modalities such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and other chemotherapeutics.

Part 1 of the IV SB 11285 Phase 1 trial is a dose-escalation study with monotherapy followed by combination with a checkpoint inhibitor and is designed to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose. Part 2 of the trial will explore IV SB 11285 antitumor activity in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in selected tumor types. The trial will be conducted at multiple sites in the United States. The company hopes to be in a position to report top-line results from this Phase 1 trial in mid-2020.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company’s lead product candidate, inarigivir, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). Inarigivir is designed to activate within hepatic cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, about Spring Bank’s future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s expectations relating to SB 11285, including timing for release of top-line results and its potential ability to treat a broader range of cancers and patients in the community oncology treatment setting. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “hope,” “likelihood” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: Spring Bank’s ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates; any delay of any current or planned non-clinical or clinical trials or the development of any product candidate; whether Spring Bank’s product candidates will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether Spring Bank’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; whether the results of such trials will warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether Spring Bank’s product candidates will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if product candidates obtain approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Spring Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2019 and in other filings Spring Bank makes with the SEC from time to time.

In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Spring Bank’s views as of the date hereof. Spring Bank anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Spring Bank’s views to change. However, while Spring Bank may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Spring Bank specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spring Bank’s views as of any date after the date hereof.

