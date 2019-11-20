Meadows Health Prioritizes Compassionate Patient Communication Through Partnership with The Orsini Way

Health system is training its staff using Dr. Anthony Orsini’s proven communication techniques to continue strengthening patient interactions and building long-lasting relationships

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orsini Way , a communication training company dedicated to teaching healthcare professionals a new way to communicate for improved outcomes and patient satisfaction, today announces its partnership with Meadows Health , a Georgia-based regional health system. The initial training, taking place December 4 to 6, features the Meadows Regional Medical Center’s emergency department.



“Meadows Regional Medical Center truly values its patients and is taking the right steps to ensure its staff is trained on the fundamentals of compassionate communication,” said Dr. Anthony Orsini, president and founder of The Orsini Way. “Although the hospital already offers a strong patient experience, its leadership knows how pivotal communication skills are in building loyalty and productive relationships with patients.”

Dr. Orsini’s program, It’s All in the Delivery®, is centered around helping medical professionals bring more compassion and empathy to every patient interaction. This includes lectures, workshops and even improvisational exercises with professional actors. The goal is to strengthen these techniques for communications ranging from delivering tragic news, to building everyday rapport. To date, The Orsini Way by BBN has trained thousands of healthcare professionals across the country and has shown significant improvements in patient satisfaction scores.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide patients with the best care possible, and we believe compassionate communication is a crucial aspect of a patient’s visit,” said Jeffrey Harden, chief nursing officer & VP of patient care services at Meadows Regional Medical Center. “The Orsini Way’s unique approach to training is proven to improve communication significantly, and it was developed by a practicing doctor who knows the value of every single interaction.”

Dr. Orsini has trained thousands of hospital professionals using these innovative methods. To learn more about the program, please visit https://theorsiniway.com/

About The Orsini Way:

The Orsini Way by BBN is a groundbreaking organization that shows healthcare professionals a completely new way to communicate, dramatically enhance patient satisfaction, and improve outcomes. The flagship “It’s All in the Delivery” program was designed to create culture change and improve patient satisfaction scores through innovative communication training. Based on proven communication techniques that enlighten healthcare professionals about a completely new way to enhance the overall patient experience, the program consists of in-person workshops, simulations, and a new interactive digital-learning experience that can be rolled out to the entire organization.

About Meadows Health

Meadows Health is a regional health system featuring Meadows Regional Medical Center, Inc., the only nationally accredited hospital in Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen and Tattnall counties. It also features a 15,000-square-foot cancer center and a network of physician practices that serve Vidalia and the surrounding communities.

We offer the latest in medical advancements including cutting-edge cancer care, life-saving heart attack procedures, women’s services, wound care, orthopedic medicine and more.

We’re here for all your family’s medical and wellness needs. As a nonprofit hospital, we exist for one reason: to help you get more out of life.

Media Contact

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for The Orsini Way

321-236-0102

dtummeley@uproarpr.com







