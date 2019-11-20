Yamaha Employees Donate Time for Public Lands Rehabilitation Projects

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Continues Tradition of Protecting Outdoor Recreation

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , employees continued their annual tradition of volunteering under the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) in support of work projects on public lands – this year in both California and Georgia.



“Yamaha employees are investing personal time and actively working to protect access to land for outdoor recreation,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports group marketing manager. “What started with a small group of Yamaha volunteers in Southern California has grown over a decade into coast-to-coast efforts with employees in multiple states on two different National Forests getting hands-on with their friends and families. As shown from our dedication for over a decade, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is an important program to all of us at Yamaha and all who value our public lands.”

In October, employees visited the San Bernardino National Forest, working alongside the Southern California Mountains Foundation crew planting seedlings, mulching, watering, slashing, and generally improving trails and areas around the popular Big Pine Flats OHV staging area.

Then in November, Yamaha employees supported work projects in Georgia on the Davenport Mountain OHV trails in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest alongside members of the United States Forestry Service (USFS) to clean and restore trails, along with improving entry for public recreation.

“Outdoor recreation is a major part of our lives, and with Yamaha’s longstanding history to giving back, and continued expansion in Georgia, we’re proud to grow the volunteer event to our new headquarters on the East Coast, allowing Yamaha employees across the country the opportunity to support and aid the outdoor community,” Nessl said.

For more than a decade, Yamaha OAI has led the motorized recreation industry in creating and defending access to land through efforts promoting safe, responsible use of OHVs, educating the public on proper recreational land use and wildlife conservation practices, and protecting appropriate and sustainable access to public lands for generations.

In addition to Yamaha’s employee volunteer events, Yamaha OAI contributed nearly $4 million in funding and equipment to more than 300 deserving grant recipients across the country over the past 11 years and has pledged $500,000 to support projects in 2019. Yamaha continues to seek OAI grant recipients for projects from ATV, Side-by-Side, motorcycle, snowmobile, and outdoor enthusiasts and associations – all of whom share the common need for land access to enjoy their lifestyle. For more information on Yamaha’s OAI program, visit YamahaOAI.com.

Connect with Yamaha Outdoors on your favorite social channels at Facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors , Instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors , and Twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors . Additionally, find Yamaha Outdoors on YouTube, or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

For more than a decade, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation’s land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

Trail development, restoration, and maintenance

Trail signage and map production

Staging area construction, renovation, and maintenance

Land stewardship, safety, and education

Updated guidelines, an application form, and information on the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS) , is a recognized leader in the Powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

