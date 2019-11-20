Genasys™, Inc. to Present at LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a critical communications company, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.



Event: LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event Conference Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel – Los Angeles Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/gnss/

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website. To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ir@genasys.com .

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® systems, Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys critical communication systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.