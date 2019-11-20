Scary Mommy and Lugz Team Up for First-Time Partnership and Limited Edition Mommy and Me Boots

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative footwear brand Lugz and Scary Mommy, one of the largest women’s brands in media, have teamed up for a limited edition collaboration launching today. Lugz x Scary Mommy’s “Mommy and Me” collaboration is the first time Scary Mommy has delivered a custom product. Lugz was the perfect partner for applying a fashion focus to how mom and their kids can share and connect. It will be available for sale exclusively in the Scary Mommy shop online .



As the #1 site in the family and parenting category, Scary Mommy’s platforms are a place for women to share and connect at scale, and it felt like a natural fit to offer a product that worked for both parents and their children. The “Mommy and Me” boot is the Lugz classic 6-inch “Empire silhouette,” and available in a full range of both adult and children’s sizes. It includes custom embroidered patches and a hook and loop on the boot itself for trading between mother and child. This release features custom dual-branded packaging, with the shoebox doubling as a memory box with room for storage of mementos and photos.

"Teaming with Lugz for their 'Mommy and Me' collection was the perfect fit for us," said Phuong Ireland, Scary Mommy's Head of Merchandising. "The ability to add our voice to Lugz's awesome products resulted in stylish boots with attitude. But more importantly, it created a fun, shareable experience between moms and their kids."

“Lugz provides offerings for the entire family. With that said, we wanted to celebrate mothers and their connection with their children, with this fun collaboration. We are noticing children are becoming more aware of specialized product now than ever before. Our 'Mommy and Me' collection is a great way to have a mother and child stand out while fitting in together.” David Schwartz (President of Jack Schwartz Shoes Inc.)

“Scary Mommy was the perfect partner for this idea, as they provide an edgy sense of humor that is often lost in media today. It’s a true escape for mothers to go where they can relate to content and feel right at home at the same time.” David Schwartz, President of Lugz (JSSI)

The collection is available for purchase beginning today and can be found exclusively in the Scary Mommy Shop here: https://shop.scarymommy.com/collections/lugz .

ABOUT LUGZ

Amidst the golden age of the 90’s, Lugz found its footing as a leader within the footwear and fashion space. Priding itself on quality materials and supreme comfort, the brand never wavered with the passing of trends. Whether you remember the brand’s early appeal within the Hip-hop culture or the countless celebrity endorsements, one thing remains the same – Lugz distinctive style. Today, Lugz offers a full range of stylish footwear for the entire family.

Since the brand’s inception in 1993, Lugz remains a prevalent force in the ever-changing landscape of footwear. The brand continues to bolster its product offering to match the consumer’s needs, while keeping a finger on the pulse of the latest trends. Outside of boots, the brand offers casual, athletic, and canvas options to help round out looks for every season. Timeless style delivered with each pair.

ABOUT SCARY MOMMY

Scary Mommy is the #1 media & entertainment brand for moms in the world, reaching millions of women a day with articles, videos, podcasts, confessionals, in-person events, an online shop, and more.

