AppSwarm, Corp., Engages Marketing Team to Sell Its One of a Kind, State-of-the Art DeliverySwift App to Dispensaries and Biomass Companies Across the United States and Canada

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) announced today that the company has joined with a new marketing team to aid in the selling of its one of a kind Last-Mile Delivery App DeliverySwift (https://deliveryswift.io/) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlZ2owHzeyQ), to Dispensaries throughout the United States and Canada.



The company also updated a joint venture marketing agreement with KYN Capital Inc., (OTC: KYNC) to market its app to business entities with a primary focus on cannabis dispensaries as well as other health-related companies.

The company looks to use its App not only to deliver products to clients and customers but to also address the complex track and trace laws many states are starting to enact. Both companies will also work together in delivering and creating new tech products that fit into mutually beneficial products and services.

Ron Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, commented, “We feel assured with additional marketing support that we can grow and expand our business model to help create revenues and increase value for our shareholders. Further, we welcome Cannabis dispensaries to reach out to us so we may give you a robust demo of our powerful app.”

About APPSWARM:

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

