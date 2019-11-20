Four private foundations announce $20 million initiative to strengthen women’s funding organizations around the world

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four private U.S. foundations announced today that they are providing at least $20 million in a combined effort to strengthen women’s funds—organizations that provide financial and other support to advance the human rights and opportunities of women, girls, and LGBTQI people in countries around the world.

Women’s funds have a long track record of knowing where and how to support organizations working to achieve gender equality in their communities, countries, and regions. Today, they are leading women’s rights movements in some of the most challenging contexts, and informing philanthropic donors in supporting those efforts.

The initiative will help women’s funds invest in their own organizations—strengthening infrastructure, leadership, communications, fundraising, learning, and other efforts—to help them maximize their impact and achieve their goals.

Foundation for a Just Society, Open Society Foundations, Wellspring Philanthropic Fund, and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation have designed the five-year initiative in consultation with women’s funds.

“We at Prospera International Network of Women’s Funds see this initiative as a great opportunity for ensuring a healthy and vibrant ecosystem for funding women’s rights and gender justice throughout the world. By strengthening the capacity of women’s funds to better operate and respond to a rapidly changing world, these funders will be able to better support feminist movements at the forefront of social change,” said Emilienne de León, executive director of Prospera International Network of Women’s Funds.

New Venture Fundhas been selected by the four foundations through a competitive process as the initiative’s fiscal sponsor and will provide guidance and administrative support to the initiative. Arabella Advisors, a philanthropic consulting firm, will in turn support new Venture Fund.

Women’s funds have received significant new resources from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Global Affairs Canada, and several private foundations in recent years. However, the vast majority of these resources are used to make grants to smaller, grassroots organizations working to advance women’s rights and not to support the development of women’s funds. This reflects the limitations of bilateral funding and the commitment of women’s funds to support feminist movements.

This initiative is designed to build women’s funds own organizational capacity—by using the resources to invest in areas such as communications; resource mobilization; leadership; information technology; and monitoring, evaluation, and learning, among others.

“Women’s funds have been able to do so much already on limited budgets and restricted resources,” said Wellspring Philanthropic Fund program officer Betsy Hoody. “It’s exciting to think about what’s possible if they have the resources to invest in their own leaders and organizations.”

“At Foundation for a Just Society, we’re proud of the ongoing, intentional effort to make sure women’s funds help design and shape the way these resources will be used,” said Nicky McIntyre, CEO of Foundation for a Just Society. “We’re hopeful that the initiative will show the many ways women’s funds advance the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQI people in the communities where they work—and how much more they can do in the years ahead.”

In addition to helping women’s funds strengthen their own organizational capacity, the donors aim to make women’s funds more visible to other funders and supporters of women’s and LGBTQI rights. The money will also support efforts to help women’s funds learn from one another, and for philanthropic organizations to learn from them as well.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity for Open Society Foundations to be part of an ambitious, multi-donor effort to build the resilience of feminist activism and movements around the world,” said Kavita N. Ramdas, director of the Open Society Foundations’ Women’s Rights Program. “We also seek to diversify and democratize philanthropy so that nontraditional actors like women’s funds are able to control and mobilize their own resources.”

“Women’s funds are essential to feminist movement building and we need to share and fund the incredible work that they do to advance the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQI people,” said William and Flora Hewlett Foundation program officer Alfonsina Peñaloza. “I’m particularly excited that we—and other private foundations—will have the opportunity to learn from women’s funds about how we can adapt our own practices to better support their work and feminist movements.”

The fund is being designed with input from a breadth of stakeholders—including women’s funds—with a focus on equity, transparency, and inclusion of women’s funds. The first grants will be made in the first half of 2020 with the expectation that the initiative will continue through December 2024. At the end of five years, the donors will commission and publish a third-party evaluation of the initiative that will include recommendations for further action.

About Foundation for a Just Society:

Foundation for a Just Society advances the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQI people and promotes gender and racial justice by ensuring those most affected by injustice have the resources they need to cultivate the leadership and solutions that transform our world. FJS makes grants to local, national, regional, and global organizations and networks with an emphasis on Francophone West Africa, Mesoamerica, South and Southeast Asia, and the US Southeast. www.fjs.org

About Open Society Foundations:

The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, are the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights. George Soros opened his first international foundation in Hungary in 1984. Today, the Open Society Foundations support a vast array of projects in more than 120 countries, providing thousands of grants every year through a network of national and regional foundations and offices. Learn more at www.opensocietyfoundations.org

About Wellspring Philanthropic Fund:

Wellspring Philanthropic Fund (WPF) is a private grant-making foundation dedicated to advancing the realization of human rights and social and economic justice for all people. Through domestic and international grant making, WPF seeks to uphold the voices, dignity and interests of marginalized and vulnerable communities; support vibrant, responsive, participatory democracy; and strengthen accountability to the rule of law. Learn more at www.wpfund.org.

About the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation:

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation is a nonpartisan, private charitable foundation that advances ideas and supports institutions to promote a better world. For more than 50 years, the foundation has supported efforts to advance education for all, preserve the environment, improve lives and livelihoods in developing countries, promote the health and economic well-being of women, support vibrant performing arts, strengthen Bay Area communities, and make the philanthropy sector more effective. Learn more at www.hewlett.org.

About the New Venture Fund:

The New Venture Fund, a 501(c)(3) established in 2006, conducts public interest projects and provides professional insight and support to institutions and individuals seeking to foster change through strategic philanthropy. Learn more at www.newventurefund.org.

About Arabella Advisors:

Arabella Advisors provides a full spectrum of advisory and support services to help our clients achieve their philanthropic goals. Comprised of over 200 creative problem solvers, the Arabella team guides clients to the most efficient path from their inspiring ideas to life-changing impact. We proudly support a wide range of collaborative efforts among donors, changemakers, and community leaders in the US and around the world. Learn more at www.arabellaadvisors.com

