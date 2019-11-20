TandoStone™ Composite Stone Cladding Wins Architectural Products’ 2019 PIA Award

/EIN News/ -- Quebec City, Quebec, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TandoStone with TruGrit technology has been awarded a Product Innovation Award (PIA) from Architectural Products Magazine. Recognizing the most innovative building products on the market, the PIA Awards recognize products manufactured for better performance, affordability and sustainability. TandoStone has been recognized for its remarkable ease of installation, moisture resistance and gritty, realistic stone texture.

Defining a new category of composite stone, TandoStone resolves many of the challenges faced by builders: labor shortages, high job costs, and safety. The panelized composite stone is easy to cut and can be installed by one-person using standard tools, without the need for tenting or scaffolding for installation. Impervious to moisture, TandoStone is suitable for ground-level and roofline installation in any climate or season.

“We are thrilled to have earned Architectural Product Magazine’s PIA Award,” said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. “As the number one brand of composite stone, TandoStone with TruGrit Technology was created to offer dealers and contractors a lightweight cladding product that can be installed easily and economically while offering the same look and feel of stone.”

Recognizing manufacturers who have demonstrated ingenious product innovation each year, Architectural Products’ PIA Awards are awarded across an array of product categories. Judged by 14 independent industry professionals, the PIA Awards impartially review and present the latest and most intriguing advancements in architectural and building products.

“Building on the success of last year’s program, our ninth edition of the awards proves building manufacturers are committed to working arduously toward delivering more sustainable products, as well as products that deliver better performance, life and affordability,” said Jim Crockett, Editorial Director, Architectural Products.

TandoStone is available in styles of Creek Ledgestone (with distinct grout lines) and Stacked Stone (without grout lines) in a variety of natural colors. Two brand new colors include Creek LedgeStone’s Nordic Mist, a cool, subtle gray with warm accents and Stacked Stone’s Glacier Bay with frosty gray hues. These on-trend neutral, light gray colors create a striking contrast with today’s popular dark colored shake and siding options.

Learn more about TandoStone at www.tandobp.com.

About Tando

Tando’s exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone™, Beach House Shake™, and TandoShake™. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

Attachment

Rachelle Shendow Derby Building Products Inc. 540.336-4555 rshendow@derbybp.com



