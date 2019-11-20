Agritek Holdings, Inc. Announces Update to Shareholders Pending Filing of Third Quarterly Financial Report for 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Agritek Holdings, Inc. (AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active real estate investor for the cannabis sector and consultant for multiple cannabis brands, today announced that the Company intends on completing and filing its third quarter financial report for 2019 within the next two trading days.

This third quarter filing should further assist our existing shareholders and new investors with additional detailed information about Agritek Holdings and our expanded business strategy as we move toward the year end. We will continue to maintain our fully reporting status and pursue our uplisting as to allow our investors to better analyze the value and potential of our company,” stated management for Agritek Holdings.

Agritek Holdings has recently completed its initial harvest of several thousand pounds of high CBD hemp biomass from its active partnership and farming operations within Fort Collins, Colorado. Further, the Company recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Industrial Hemp Partners of Colorado, one of the most respected extraction and processing facilities within the nation for the manufacturing of several thousand pounds of organic biomass into crude oil, with sales contracts to several manufacturers to be used for multiple hemp infused products. All hemp material produced through the Company’s licensed partnerships are compliant with federal regulations and do not exceed 0.3% THC.

“We expect that these new developments along with our recent engagement with a real estate investment fund to increase our property portfolio and focus on property ownership, management and advisory services will continue to drive value to our investors. We are confident to now be strategically positioned to drive more revenue and expand exponentially into new markets with our products and business strategy within the sector,” further stated management.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (www.AgritekHoldings.com), is a fully integrated, active real estate investor and advisor in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related holdings. Currently, the Company is focused on three high-value segments of the cannabis market, including real estate investment, intellectual property/brands, and infrastructure, with operations in three U.S. States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages cannabis properties in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including "Hemp Pops", Hemp oil wellness products and "California Premiums". Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Contact: Agritek Holdings, Inc. info@agritekholdings.com www.AgritekHoldings.com 305.721.2727



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.