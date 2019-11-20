Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) Announces Successful Proof of Concept Wisconsin Hemp Farming Initiative and Has Obtained Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture Fit for Commerce Certificates for All Four Hemp Strains

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Enviro-Serv, Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) (“EVSV”) is pleased and extremely excited to announce that of late last week and commencing in May 2019, the company has successfully grown, harvested, dried and shucked, and securely stored its entire hemp crop located in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin as updated on social media throughout the growing season. Additionally, the company is pleased to announce it has achieved the distinct honor of receiving the necessary “FIT FOR COMMERCE” certificates from the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture which allows the legal handling, transporting and selling of the hemp biomass which had to pass rigorous and meticulous state field testing for legal THC levels which were completed in October.

Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO, stated this to the investment public: “In May of this year we had a defined business plan that was meticulously executed over the last 7 months which has brought 13,000 seedlings consisting of 4 top feminine hemp strains full circle to an estimated 7,000 lbs. of high quality processed & shucked flower available for sale for the first time this year on a mass scale. We have been in close contact with 3 high quality processing partners, 2 located in Wisconsin and the other in Michigan, to assist us with whichever direction we decide to move forward with on the processing front.”

Trina went on to emphasize, “The heavy lifting is now over it was a hugely daunting and exhaustive task to harvest and dry this much hemp by hand and I am extremely proud of all the men and women who made this project a success. We can now begin the many opportunities in monetizing our crop but ever so carefully as we closely monitor supply/demand and overall pricing fluctuations which are changing literally daily. We have successfully and very recently sold limited amounts of trimmed flower for prices between $170-$220 lb. to local CBD stores and wholesalers which is highly encouraging. We have quotes on hemp benchmarks exchange showing full spectrum distillate assessed prices at $2,831 per kilo as of October 2019 with prices decreasing during this harvest time frame. October Hemp benchmarks exchange also is quoting smokable flower assessed prices at around $319 per lb. but also decreasing during the harvest time frame. To put all of these pricing quotes into conservative perspective with prices at their weakest points of the season currently our stored hemp carries a value today of an estimated $450,000-$1,000,000 according to current and forecast hemp benchmarks.”

Trina ended his comments by stating, “Our strategy is quite simple at this point-we watch and monitor very closely the oil and flower markets and not be rushed to sell at current low prices as the experts representing our processing partnerships all believe the supply will significantly diminish over the next 60-90 days and demand will continue to increase making our overall ROI percentage very high by the end of year and certainly within Q1 2020. As it stands today, we are experiencing very high ROI %’s in the example of the flower and whole plant sales as we’ve generated yields over 500% of our per plant investment cost which is simply awesome. We intend to continue with our full disclosure and transparency with regular public updates also please note the company has potentially major breaking news developing at the time of this press release and fully intends to announce as soon as possible when legally able to do so. We are grateful for your patience and support.”

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT GOFARMHEMPEVSV.COM TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR HEMP PROGRAM IN WISCONSIN.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact: Chris Trina CEO Enviro-Serv, Inc. 813-708-9910



