ORHub, Inc. Announces a New Sales Contract Signed

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB; the “Company”), a Microsoft Silver Partner and cloud-based healthcare intelligence company delivering clinical and business insights daily for the collaboration of providers and leadership, today announced the successful execution of a new sales contract that will add over 20,000 cases to ORHub’s Surgical Spotlight® through 2020.

The customer has entered into an agreement for Surgical Spotlight® that will allow them the insight needed to make substantial improvements in operational efficiencies, facility optimization, and cost transparency and reduction. “The Team at ORHub has worked diligently to secure the account and create strong relationships with key decision makers and product users within the system. The closing of this account is the first under my direction with several others targeted as we near our goal of adding 60,000 annual cases by end of 2019,” says ORHub CEO, Dr. Robert Lazzara.

About ORHub, Inc. ORHub is a growth stage data analytics company on a mission to optimize the Business of Surgery through team collaboration and proactive operations. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, ORHub leverages the Azure cloud to help customers unlock the power in their data captured in the OR. Surgical Spotlight® helps providers harness that data, identify millions of dollars in opportunities, and get leaders back to their primary focus: improving care, increasing patient access and reducing costs. A first-of-kind team building tool brings all stakeholders together with regular and accessible information. ORHub specializes in business intelligence for the operating room, built by professionals from the operating room.

Industry Statistics The U.S. market continues to grow, with over 5,500 hospitals and 6,100 ambulatory surgery centers (ASC’s) performing over 50 million medical procedures annually. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global healthcare analytics market will approach 50BN by 2024 with a 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of 28.3% from 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

