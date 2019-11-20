Verato Recognized by Gartner as a ‘Notable Next-Generation EMPI Vendor’

Report by Gartner recommends healthcare delivery organizations establish proactive, positive patient identification strategy

Verato, a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based identity resolution services, today announced that the company has been recognized by Gartner as offering a 'Notable Next-Generation Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) Vendor'. This is noted in Gartner's research titled Identity Biometrics and Next-Generation EMPIs Combine to Address Duplicate Medical Records and HIE Challenges. As the vanguard in referential matching, the company is also cited as a Sample Vendor in the Next-Generation EMPI category of the Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2019 report . Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500.



Gartner’s research concludes, “Reduce duplicate medical record rates at registration and reduce back-end manual review burden by deploying an EMPI solution that is integrated with identity biometrics solutions.” Gartner finds that “Using next-generation enterprise master patient index (EMPI) capabilities, such as referential matching in concert with identity biometrics, will significantly improve positive patient identification and patient record matching accuracy.”

“Verato Identity Resolution ServicesSM combine our proprietary matching technology with reference data we curate specifically for healthcare. Verato Referential MatchingSM is a foundation of our cloud native next-generation EMPI, which is quicker to deploy, more affordable to operate, and more accurate than traditional EMPIs,” said Joaquim Neto, vice president of healthcare products at Verato. “Many of the most well-regarded healthcare organizations in the country rely on Verato as a universal identity resolution service that gives them confidence in meeting the needs of the modern healthcare consumer.” He continued, “Our customers improve person identity resolution to deliver exceptional consumer experiences, reveal reliable consumer insights, streamline system consolidations during M&A, and improve HIM operations. We are proud to be recognized by Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company.”

Gartner writes about next generation EMPI solutions, saying “Conventional EMPI systems use deterministic and probabilistic algorithms to locate, match and merge patient records across multiple information systems. However, this approach has not been entirely effective in reconciling identities and often results in duplicate patient records, erroneous patient record overlays, and onerous HIM reconciliation and cleanup activity.” Specifically, Barry Runyon, VP Analyst at Gartner writes “with more digital capabilities dependent upon high data quality, and generating more failure points for duplicates, CIOs find they need a different strategy to address patient records management internally and across an ecosystem of partners.”

“Verato Referential Matching is at the forefront of this identification revolution,” said Mark LaRow, chief executive officer at Verato. “Many healthcare executives have become numb and accepting of declining person identification quality because, for almost twenty years, there has been no way to better address the problem. Now there is. Healthcare organizations can no longer afford to go without an identification strategy, and certainly cannot depend on their EMRs to fill this gap because consumer mediated exchange and digital front door strategies expose the problem of person data integrity directly to consumers, creating uncomfortable public perceptions about the organization. Finally, in response to increasing competition, many healthcare organizations are deploying applications like customer relationship management and marketing automation, that require identity resolution outside of the EMR. Customers tell us that this kind of ‘whole-person identity resolution’ can only be achieved with new technologies.”

Sources: Gartner, Identity Biometrics and Next-Generation EMPIs Combine to Address Duplicate Medical Records and HIE Challenges, Barry Runyon, Pooja Singh, 10 September 2019. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2019, Barry Runyon, Gregg Pessin, 26 June 2019.

About Verato

Verato helps healthcare organizations improve the health, happiness, and engagement of people, while managing costs. Verato’s flexible, easy-to-implement, SaaS identity resolution services enable patient, member, and consumer data to be managed, matched, and linked with unprecedented ease, accuracy, and scale. Verato pioneered an innovative new technology called Verato Referential MatchingSM and it uniquely powers these services. These easily accessible identity resolution services are used by many of the nations leading healthcare organizations. Verato is based in McLean, VA. To learn more, visit https://verato.com .

