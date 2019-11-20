Les établissements postsecondaires du Canada élargissent leur offre de cours en ligne

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada’s post-secondary institutions are investing and expanding online learning in response to student needs.November 20, 2019Toronto: Growth in online learning continues in Canadian universities, colleges, and CEGEPs as they increasingly offer flexible access to post-secondary courses and programs throughout the country, according to a recent report released by the Canadian Digital Learning and Research Association. The results of the 2019 Tracking Online and Digital Learning in Canada survey can be found online at: http://onlinelearningsurveycanada.ca “The 2019 survey results show continued growth in online course enrolments across all sectors of Canadian post-secondary education” says Nicole Johnson, Research Director, CDLRA. “Nearly three-quarters of all institutions reported that online learning is very or extremely important for the institution’s long-term plan”Key findings include:• Online course registrations have increased 10% over 2016/17• There is interest in a wide range of alternative credentials• Virtually all institutions use LMS technology, and video technologies have become an important tool for institutions.• The majority of institutions view online learning as strategically important, primarily to help increase access to post-secondary studies.• Issues related to faculty adoption and support continue to be the top barriers to further expansion• There continues to be a mismatch between the perceived importance of online and the extent of implement and faculty training.“Blended learning is offered at the majority of universities and colleges and approximately one-half of institutions expect their blended/hybrid enrolments to increase for next year.” says Tricia Donovan, Executive Director, CDLRA. “Collectively, we believe that reporting on online and digital learning trends and practices will help institutions to capture more data on their initiatives, challenges, successes and opportunities for innovations in faculty and institutional practice.”"The findings of the National Survey underscore the expanding interest in online and digital learning in Canada. At eCampusOntario, we look forward to putting a spotlight on Ontario specific results at our TESS 2019 event. As a strong advocate of the national survey, eCampusOntario is deeply committed to supporting data capture that will influence evidence-based decision making about online and digital learning in Ontario' s post-secondary sector,” says David Porter, CEO, eCampusOntario.This survey was initiated in 2017 by Dr. Tony Bates, a Canadian consultant, leader and author of many books and articles on the adoption of online learning. The third annual survey was conducted April – August, 2019. The survey team, led by Dr. Tricia Donovan, Dr. Tony Bates and Dr. Jeff Seaman and Nicole Johnson targeted over 200 public post-secondary institutions across Canada, and achieved a high response rate of 70% from all universities, colleges and CEGEPs across the country.The project is supported by eCampusOntario, BCcampus, Campus Manitoba, Quebec Ministère de l'Éducation et de l'Enseignement supérieur, CICan, Contact North, OCAS, Pearson Canada, D2L and partners from the USA: Babson Survey Research Group and WCET. By gathering Canadian data in a regular and consistent form, this data is available for use in Canada, and for comparison with broader North American trends.For more information, contact Dr. Tricia Donovan at tdonovan@onlinelearningsurveycanada.caLes établissements postsecondaires du Canada investissent dans l’apprentissage en ligne et élargissent leur offre de cours en ligne pour mieux répondre aux besoins des étudiants.20 novembre 2019Toronto : Selon un rapport publié récemment par l’Association canadienne de recherche sur la formation en ligne (ACRFL), l’apprentissage en ligne est toujours en croissance dans les universités, les cégeps et les collèges canadiens, qui offrent de plus en plus un accès flexible à des cours et des programmes postsecondaires partout au pays. Les résultats du sondage Évolution de la formation à distance et de l’apprentissage en ligne dans les universités et collèges du Canada 2019 sont disponibles à l’adresse https://formationenlignecanada.ca/ « Le sondage de 2019 révèle une croissance soutenue du nombre d’inscriptions aux cours en ligne dans tous les secteurs de l’enseignement postsecondaire au Canada », affirme Nicole Johnson, directrice de recherche de l’ACRFL. « Près des trois quarts de l’ensemble des établissements ont indiqué que l’apprentissage en ligne était très ou extrêmement important pour leur plan stratégique à long terme. »Les principales conclusions tirées du sondage comprennent ce qui suit :• Le nombre d’inscriptions aux cours en ligne a augmenté de 10 % depuis 2016-2017.• Une vaste gamme d’attestations autres que les formes habituelles suscitent de l’intérêt.• Tous les établissements ou presque ont recours aux systèmes de gestion de l’apprentissage (LMS), sans compter les technologies vidéo, qui se sont révélées un outil important pour les établissements.• La majorité des établissements perçoivent l’apprentissage en ligne comme important sur le plan stratégique, notamment pour accroître l’accessibilité des études postsecondaires.• Les problèmes liés à l’adoption et au soutien parmi les enseignants demeurent les barrières principales au développement de l’apprentissage en ligne.• Une divergence persiste entre l’importance perçue de l’apprentissage en ligne et la mesure dans laquelle celui-ci est mis en œuvre et la formation des enseignants.« L’apprentissage hybride est offert dans la majorité des universités et collèges, et la moitié des établissements environ s’attendent à une hausse du nombre d’inscriptions aux cours hybrides l’an prochain », soutient Tricia Donovan, directrice administrative de l’ACRFL. « Nous croyons, collectivement, que le fait de traiter des tendances et des pratiques liées à l’apprentissage en ligne et à la formation à distance aidera les établissements à recueillir plus de données sur leurs initiatives, leurs défis, leurs réussites et les possibilités d’innovation dans les pratiques des enseignants et à l’échelle de l’établissement. »« Les résultats du sondage national soulignent l’intérêt grandissant à l’égard de l’apprentissage en ligne et de la formation à distance au Canada », de dire David Porter, PDG d’eCampusOntario. « Chez eCampusOntario, nous avons bien hâte de mettre en lumière les résultats propres à l’Ontario au SVAT 2019. Fervent défenseur du sondage national, eCampusOntario s’engage fermement à soutenir la collecte de données qui permettront de prendre des décisions fondées sur des faits concernant l’apprentissage en ligne et la formation à distance dans le système postsecondaire de l’Ontario. »Le sondage annuel avait été



