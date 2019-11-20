Analysis on the World Market for Plastics, 2019: Industries, Technologies & Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Plastics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plastic industry has seen many ups and downs due to growing awareness for earth friendly substances and reusable materials that can prevent cheap grade plastics coming to our daily usages. In the recent years, most of the plastic manufacturers have shifted their focus towards producing bioplastics to adhere government regulations on plastic and of course; to project their brands as a planet friendly substance producer.



Europe was the early leader in developing plastics from renewable resources due, in part, to the depth of polymer research organizations in Germany (e.g., The Fraunhofer Institute). It is also related to the extensive involvement of green organizations in European society such as the Green Party, an influential German political organization. The Americas, however, bypassed Europe in the development of bioplastics in early 2010s because of huge agricultural production in the U.S. and Brazil as well as government support of agriculture-based chemicals, particularly ethanol.



One result was an explosion of output of bottle-grade polyesters and polyethylene from sugar-derived feedstock. Another was the enormous growth of polyurethane foams produced with soybean-based polyols used in car seats and furniture. According to the recent news, in January 2019, Samsung, one of the world's largest producer of smartphones, announced to use bioplastic as its packaging substance for phone-based products by end of 2019. The market for bioplastics is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate of 11% in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics (PLS050E)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Target Audience of the Study

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

The Bioplastics Industry

History of Bioplastics

Recent Developments

Pros and Cons of Bioplastics

Chapter 3 Rigid Transparent Plastics: North American Markets (PLS003L)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Flat Glass

Conversion to Transparent Plastics

Problems with Plastics

Technology

Recent Developments

Chapter 4 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymers: Application and Markets (PLS095A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Factors Driving the ASA Market

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Rules and Regulations

Chapter 5 Thermoformed Plastics: Global Markets (PLS047E)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Technology

Overview of the Thermoforming Process

Polymers for Thermoforming Plastics

Various Types of Polymers Used for Thermoforming

Applications of Thermoformed Plastics

Thermoforming Processes

Thermoforming Equipment - General Description

History of Thermoforming and Equipment

Chapter 6 Plastic Processing Machinery: Global Markets (PLS104A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Plastic Processing Machinery, by Product Type

Plastic Processing Machinery, by Application

Plastic Processing Machinery, by Plastic Type

Chapter 7 Synthetic Paper: Technologies and Global Markets (PLS023E)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Executive Summary

Pricing Considerations

Synthetic Paper: Evolution and Technologies

History and Introduction

Technology Overview

History and Background of Synthetic Paper

Manufacturing Methods

Material Overview

Microporous Polymers

Market Overview

Resins and Synthetic Paper

Flexible Plastic Film Fabrication Technology

Other Primary Film Processing Methods

Polymer and Film Orientation

Corona Treatment

Cavitated and Clay Coated Films

Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion

Optical Properties of Papers/Films

Film Thickness Units

Synthetic Paper Additives

Printing Process and Printing Inks

Specific Printing Processes

Printing on Plastics

Inks

Whiteness, Opacity and Printability

Formulation Techniques

Role of Converters

Concept of Waterproof Paper

Test Methods for Synthetic Paper

Government Paper Specifications Standards

Chapter 8 Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets (PLS105A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview and Technological Background

Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers

Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Driving Factors in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Chapter 9 Automotive Plastics: Asia-Pacific Markets (PLS102A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Country Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview and Dynamics

Evolution

Lightweighting of Vehicles

Factors Driving the Growth of the Automotive Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific

Other Factors That Affect the Automotive Plastics Market

Future Outlook

