Wireless Protocol Analyzers, Load Stress Generators & Functional Tests, Passive Network Monitoring, and Active Network Tests & Monitoring - Global Market Outlook Report, 2019-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Protocol Analyzers, Load Stress Generators & Functional Test, Passive Network Monitoring, and Active Network Test and Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research takes a closer look at four technologies which although different are used by end-users to measure and address the quality of service on the network and the quality of experience of the end-user.
There have been significant changes in the telecommunications industry which have had quite an impact on the communications testing industry. As 5G promises, higher speeds at ultra-low latencies, the network infrastructure which would support these deployments would be radically different from conventional ones.
The networks of the future would be multi-vendor and would include heterogeneous networks in which a considerable amount of network virtualization and software-defined networks are incorporated. These networks would also incorporate a higher degree of automation, reducing the degree of human intervention required for establishing a network.
To enhance network visibility end-to-end, communication testing vendors have to re-architect their solutions from hardware-based solutions to software solutions which are more pervasive across many different elements of the network infrastructure. They have unified different technologies, such as active and passive, which were earlier two distinct technology products.
The entire market is expected to grow moderately, primarily driven by the growth of the passive and active network test and monitoring segments. Wireless protocol analyzers have, on the other hand, seen a decline in revenues, primarily due to a number of participants who realigned their business objectives and chose to come out of the segment. From a geographic perspective, North America was a market leader, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific.
In recent years, the communications testing community has experienced a substantial degree of consolidation, with vendors merging with other testing vendors or acquiring smaller testing vendors to create an end-to-end testing platform.
Research Scope
- Market forecast and trends
- Regional trends (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
- Market share and competitive analysis
- Technology forecast and trends
- Key growth opportunities
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long would it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the key trends that are driving the market? How are they likely to change during the forecast period?
- What are the key challenges hindering market growth? How are they likely to change during the forecast period?
- Which are the market participants to watch? What are their strengths and weaknesses, and how are they likely to influence their future growth in the market?
- How would individual market segments react to key trends in the communication industry?
- How does the market fare from a regional perspective? How are the regional shares likely to fluctuate over the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Area of Application
- Revenue Forecast by Area of Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Area of Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Netscout
- Netscout - SWOT Analysis
- Viavi Solutions
- Viavi Solutions - SWOT Analysis
- Anritsu
- Anritsu - SWOT Analysis
- Infovista
- Infovista - SWOT Analysis
- EXFO
- EXFO - SWOT Analysis
- Product Highlights
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - 5G and IoT
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Growth Opportunity 3 - High-Speed Data Centers
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Migration to the Cloud
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Emerging Economies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Wireless Protocol Analyzers Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Product Analysis
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
8. Load Stress Generators & Functional Test Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Product Analysis
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
9. Passive Network Monitoring Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Product Analysis
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
10. Active Network Test and Monitoring Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Product Analysis
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
11. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
12. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Additional Sources of Information on Study Topic
- List of Companies in Others
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Anritsu
- EXFO
- Infovista
- Netscout
- Viavi Solutions
