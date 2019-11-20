Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market Forecasts to 2029: Focus on Type, Application, Mode of Communication and Component

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market: Focus on Type, Application, Mode of Communication, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autonomous BVLOS drone industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.91% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

North America dominated the global autonomous BVLOS market with a share of 72% in 2018. North America, including the major countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is the most prominent region for the autonomous BVLOS drone market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of autonomous BVLOS drones in various sectors in the country.



The global autonomous BVLOS drone market has gained widespread importance with the growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency, the need for overcoming the safety concerns for labor working around robots in shared workplaces and continuous decrease in the size of the available workforce. However, a lack of comprehensive regulatory and compliance standards for autonomous BVLOS drones are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



The increasing demand for autonomous BVLOS drones in different application industries is compelling the drone manufacturers to develop drones with more payload capacity, as the drone with high payload capacity and endurance can easily perform the monitoring and delivery tasks.



Scope of the Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market



The autonomous BVLOS(beyond visual line of sight) drone market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of by type, application, component, mode of communication, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the autonomous BVLOS drone market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries that are analyzed which includes automotive, electrical, electronics and semiconductor, plastics and polymers, pharma and chemistry, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, metal and machining and other.

The report also analyzes different applications that include Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Precision Agriculture, Package Delivery, Mapping, Mining, Construction, Insurance, Conversation Management, Border Patrol, Search & Rescue, Firefighting and Police Work, and ISR. In the by type segment, the market is segmented into different types such as fixed-wing, rotary, and hybrid.



The autonomous BVLOS drone market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Autonomous BVLOS drone Industry



The key market players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market include AeroVironment, Inc. (The U.S.), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), BAE Systems (The U.K.), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Flytrex Aviation Limited (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Insitu, Inc. (The U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), and Textron Systems (The U.S.).

Key Questions Answered



What are the trends in the global autonomous BVLOS(beyond visual line of sight) drone market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global autonomous BVLOS drone market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global autonomous BVLOS drone market?

Which application (Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Precision Agriculture, Package Delivery, Mapping, Mining, Construction, Insurance, Conversation Management, Border Patrol, Search & Rescue, Firefighting and Police Work, and ISR) of the global autonomous BVLOS drone market dominates as of 2018, and what is be the expected scenario by 2029?

What is the revenue generated by the global autonomous BVLOS drone market by type, application, component, mode of communication, and region in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029?

What is the aggregate revenue generated by the global autonomous BVLOS drone market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029?

Which are the key players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market, and what are the new strategies being adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the autonomous BVLOS drone companies foresee in the next five years?

What are the competitive strengths of each of the key leading players in the autonomous BVLOS drone market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Increase in Requirement for Safety of Operations for Drone Operations

1.2.2 Rise in Economic Benefits Associated with BVLOS Operations for Commercial Applications

1.2.3 Advancements in Drone Technologies Such as Sense and Avoid Systems, Artificial Intelligence in Drones

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

1.3.2 Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure and Technologies

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Rising Demand for Drone Delivery Services

1.4.2 Increasing Need for Autonomous Operation

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Importance of BVLOS Drones with Autonomous Technology

3.2 Comparison Between Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing BVLOS UAVs

3.3 Funding Scenario in Autonomous BVLOS Drone Industry

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Scenario for BVLOS Drone Industry

3.5.1 Drone Regulations Around the World by Application

3.5.2 Upcoming Drone Regulations

3.6 Revenue Generation Model

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Technologies for Autonomous BVLOS Flights

4.1 Levels of Automation in Drones

4.2 Supportive Technologies for BVLOS Flight

4.2.1 UAS Traffic Management (UTM)

4.2.2 Remote Drone Identification (Remote ID)

4.2.2.1 Broadcast-Based Technologies

4.2.2.1.1 Radio Frequency Broadcast

4.2.2.1.2 Bluetooth

4.2.2.1.3 Visual Light Encoding

4.2.2.1.4 Radar Technology

4.2.2.2 Network-Based Technology

4.2.2.2.1 Radio Positioning System (4G/LTE)

4.2.2.2.2 Cameras and Sensors

4.2.2.2.3 Acoustic Detection Systems

4.3 Technology Requirements for Autonomous BVLOS Drone Flight

4.3.1 Automation Software

4.3.2 Role of Artificial Intelligence

4.3.3 Sense and Avoid Technology (SAA)

4.3.4 Internet of Things (IoT)

4.4 Next-Generation Drone Technology

4.4.1 Hijack Proof Drone Technology

4.4.2 Drone Self-Destructing Technology

4.4.3 Shape Shifting Drones Technology

4.4.4 Wireless Charging System for Autonomous Drones



5 Predictions on BVLOS Drone Industry



6 Economic and Country-Wise Analysis of BVLOS Drone Applications

6.1 Economic Feasibility of BVLOS Drones Operations

6.2 User Case Studies for Different Emerging Applications

6.2.1 User Case for Package Delivery

6.2.2 User Case for Medical Sample/Blood delivery

6.3 Country-Wise Analysis in Drone Delivery Services



7 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Market Overview



8 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Type)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Fixed Wing

8.2.1 Small UAV

8.2.2 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

8.2.3 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)

8.3 Rotor Type

8.3.1 Single Rotor

8.3.1.1 Coaxial rotors

8.3.1.2 Flettner

8.3.2 Multi Rotor

8.3.2.1 Tricopter

8.3.2.2 Quadcopter

8.3.2.3 Octocopter

8.4 Hybrid

8.4.1 VTOL Fixed Wing

8.4.2 Tilt Type



9 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Application)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Critical Infrastructure Inspection

9.2.1.1 Rail

9.2.1.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline

9.2.1.3 Powerline

9.2.1.4 Windmill

9.2.2 Precision Agriculture

9.2.3 Mapping

9.2.4 Package Delivery

9.2.5 Construction

9.2.6 Mining

9.2.7 Insurance

9.3 Government

9.3.1 Border Patrol

9.3.2 Conversation Management

9.3.3 Firefighting

9.3.4 Search and Rescue

9.3.5 Police Work

9.4 Military

9.4.1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)



10 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Component)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Camera

10.3 Sensors

10.4 Communication Unit

10.5 Autopilot

10.6 Sense and Avoid

10.7 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

10.8 Others



11 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Mode of Communication)

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Radio

11.3 Cellular

11.4 Satellite



12 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Region)

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest-of-the-World



13 Company profiles

13.1 AeroVironment, Inc.

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Role of AeroVironment in the Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market

13.1.3 Overall Financials

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Airbus S.A.S

13.3 BAE Systems

13.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

13.5 Flytrex Aviation Limited

13.6 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

13.7 Insitu, Inc.

13.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

13.9 Matternet, Inc.

13.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.11 Saab AB

13.12 SenseFly

13.13 Silvertone UAV

13.14 SmartPlanes AB

13.15 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

13.16 Textron, Systems

13.17 Other Key Players

13.17.1 Aeromao Inc.

13.17.2 AirRobot GmbH & Co. KG

13.17.3 CATUAV

13.17.4 Delair-Tech

13.17.5 Embention

13.17.6 Innocon Ltd

13.17.7 Quantum Systems GmbH

13.17.8 Saxon Remote Systems

13.17.9 UAV Factory

13.17.10 List of Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r17c13

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.