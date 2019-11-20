Unbounce Launches Smart Traffic™, Creating the First AI-Powered Landing Page Platform

Unbounce unleashes a conversion genie for small businesses

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbounce , the leading landing page platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced Smart Traffic™ , an AI-powered landing page product. The patent-pending technology behind Smart Traffic is part of Unbounce’s aggressive ambitions to level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses by giving them access to AI technology traditionally designed for large businesses.



Following rigorous beta testing, Smart Traffic has proven to increase conversion rates by an average of 20% over traditional A/B testing, giving businesses better results, in less time and with fewer visitors. Unlike A/B testing that crowns just one champion landing page, Smart Traffic automatically routes visitors to the landing pages they’re most likely to take an action on such as when making a purchase. The conversion-boosting algorithm operates beyond human capabilities to match each visitor to the perfect page for them based on the analysis of five key visitor attributes including location, device and timezone.

Today, access to AI-powered insights and technology is reserved primarily for enterprises with large teams, big budgets, and the resources to handle technical complexities. According to research out of Salesforce , only 11 percent of SMBs currently use AI technology, while 53 percent admit that budget constraints are the reason they aren’t adopting new technology.

Smart Traffic not only makes intelligent technology easier and faster to use, but it democratizes the technology for SMBs by making it accessible to all growing businesses.

“AI is set to transform businesses in unbelievable ways,” said Carl Schmidt , CTO and co-founder of Unbounce. “But it’s enterprise firms that are benefiting — they have the means to purchase expensive AI-powered software. The 30 million small businesses across North America are being left behind without access to the smart technology they need to grow their businesses and keep pace with the competition. Unbounce wants to change this trajectory — we want SMBs to be able to compete against big business, regardless of their budget or headcount. Smart Traffic is the first step on our journey towards helping small businesses access the power of affordable, easy to use AI-powered technology.”

Smart Traffic is available to customers on Unbounce’s Essential, Premium and Enterprise plans. To learn more about Smart Traffic, please visit unbounce.com/product/smart-traffic/ .

More Information

Read the announcement blog post: unbounce.com/marketing-ai/smarter-approach-to-conversion-optimization/

About Unbounce

Unbounce is the leading landing page platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company started in 2009 when CEO and co-founder, Rick Perreault, became frustrated waiting for developers to build and update his landing pages. Today, Unbounce is empowering small businesses with AI technology allowing them to create relevant marketing that converts. As one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies, Unbounce has powered over 800 million conversions and has more than 16,500 customers worldwide including Hootsuite, Later, The New York Times, and Zola. Founded in Vancouver, B.C. Unbounce is a diverse and inclusive company with a team of over 180 people. Connect with our growing community of digital marketers at Unbounce.com and @Unbounce .

Media Contact

Sarah Gooding

PR & Communications Manager

sarah.gooding@unbounce.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc6895b7-64d5-4a50-b374-c43211b1d2be

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faa1dcb5-5aeb-49b0-b1c5-f21364a8f869





Introducing AI-powered Smart Traffic Smart Traffic matches each visitors to the perfect page for them Smart Traffic Smart Traffic compared to A/B Testing and Multi-Armed Bandit Testing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.